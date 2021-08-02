Bright Future concert held in downtown Newton

On Saturday, July 31st at 6pm, downtown Newton bustled with food trucks, live music, and shopping at downtown Newton’s boutiques.

Live music was featured by Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre. Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot has won several awards such as: Carolina Beach Music Association Group CD of the year in 2020,

Carolina Beach Music Association Solo CD of the year in 2020, Song of the Year in 2017 for “Should have been lovin’ you,” and CBMA Group CD of the year in 2015 for their album “Playin’ with Fire.”

