Boy, you better run! Trojans use solid running game once more to beat Foard, 27-7

It was the run-game that once again reared its head for Bandys (2-0) in the 27-7 home victory over Fred T. Foard on Friday night.

The winless Tigers (0-2) did however get on the board first with a 1-yard touchdown run by none other than star running back, Corey Siemer. Daniel Lackey hit the point-after attempt for a 7-0 lead with 1:12 remaining in the first quarter.

Nevertheless, once the second quarter got going, that would be the beginning of a trend in the Trojans’ favor as running back, Parker DeHart chimed in for a 16-yarder -- followed by a Jesse Pope PAT -- 4:10 left in the first half.

Going into the break, the game was tied at 7-all.

The Trojans came out of halftime the same way it went in with a run-first mentality and run it did.

Both teams focused on that part of their offense and not so much on the passing game.

With 5:38 left in the third quarter, running back Hunter Jones pushed his way in on the ground for a 4-yard score to put his team up by seven, 14-7.

The Tigers did have contributors on offense; it just couldn’t find the end zone in the second half.

The Tigers finished with 174 yards on 41 carries while the Trojans earned 308 yards on the ground on 16 more carries than Foard.

Siemer was the leading man with 93 yards on 19 carries and one TD. Cameron Gore followed up with 31 yards on six carries and Brandon Alderman obtained 17 yards on five attempts.

For Bandys, it would score twice more in the final period. The first came on a 15-yard run by Christian Sigmon with 11:44 remaining in the game.

The last scoring drive for the Trojans ended with a rare pass on the night in which Hunter Jones connected with wide-out, Blake Reynolds for a 25-yarder to seal the deal, 27-7, with 5:01 left in the contest. This reception was the only yardage through the air for Bandys.

On the ground, Isaiah Gilchrist led the way with 54 yards on 20 carries followed by Malik Kennedy and DeHart’s 52 yards and 49 yards, respectively, on six attempts each.

Following the win over Foard -- its eighth in last 11 meetings -- the Trojans are on a 10-game home winning streak.

It will be in a battle on the road with another undefeated team on Friday, September 6: the South Caldwell Spartans (2-0).

Other results:

St. Stephens 21, Bunker Hill 13

*From HobbsDailyReport.com*

St. Stephens’ passing game carried it to a victory at Bunker Hill, giving the Indians six straight wins over the Bears.

Quarterback Connor Williams threw 52 and 61 yards to receiver Zach Lee for touchdowns and Zac McLauchlin had a 43-yard scoring run for the Indians (1-1).

Jay Abrams’s 61-yard scoring run early in the second quarter got the Bears within 7-6, and Williams’ first scoring throw to Lee had St. Stephens up 14-6 at the half.

The lead increased to 21-6 early in the third quarter on McLauchlin’s TD run.

There was no scoring after Bunker Hill (0-2) closed within eight points via a 35-yard TD pass from Carson Elder to Chadz Stevenson in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

The victory came in Wayne Hicks’ 70th game as head coach at St. Stephens (24-46) and was the fourth straight for the Indians at Bunker Hill.

Hibriten 42, Hickory 12

*From HobbsDailyReport.com*

Hibriten High handed head coach Sam Mackey his first career football victory on Friday night, rolling past Hickory 42-12 at Barger Stadium in Hickory.

The Panthers (1-1) outgained the Red Tornadoes (0-2) – who were playing a second game in five days – by 419-186.

The Panthers led 35-0 at the half, scoring on five straight first-half possessions.

Quarterback Daren Perry had 148 all-purpose yards for Hibriten and sophomore running back Zion Norwood finished with 12 carries for 95 yards and one TD.

At the half, Hibriten had gained 304 yards to Hickory’s 24.

Hibriten was coming off a 28-19 home loss to Alexander Central that snapped a 34-game regular-season win streak.

“We responded really well from last week to this week,” Mackey told The Lenoir News-Topic. “We were much more coachable this week. We had a good week of practice and it paid off.

“That loss to Alexander Central almost was like a shell shock to these guys.”