Board of Education approves moving grades 6-12 to Plan A on April 12

During an emergency called meeting March 15th, the Catawba County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the return of grades 6-12 to “Plan A,” beginning April 12. With this change, all grades K-12 will be attending Monday through Thursday, keeping Friday as a remote learning day.

The main difference between “Plan A” and “Plan B” is the amount of social distancing required. According to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (the guidance by which all NC public schools must abide), “Plan B” requires a minimum of 6’ between everyone and no more than 50% building capacity, while Plan A requires “minimal social distancing.”

