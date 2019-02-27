Blue Devils get past Red Devils; advance to second round of state playoffs

Wednesday, February 27, 2019
NEWTON, NC

The Maiden Blue Devils boys’ basketball team opened up its first round state playoff game in a 51-37 win over rival, Newton-Conover on Tuesday night. Entering the playoffs as the No. 11 seed in the 2A West, the Blue Devils (23-4) made up for its prior match-up with the Red Devils (16-12) in the South Fork 2A conference tournament last Thursday.
