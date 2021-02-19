Best friends unite to do good for the community

Best friends Janice Mayo and Sandy Siri, owner of Stylin Nails Salon located in downtown Newton on Court Square, have made comfort bags for the homeless in our community.

Along with donations from some of Sandy’s clients, Janice and Sandy were able to donate 100 bags between The Corner Table in Newton and the Hickory Soup Kitchen. Last Friday, they delivered to The Corner Table and delivered the remaining fifty bags to the Hickory Soup Kitchen on the following Wednesday.

