BEST CHAPTER YET: Foard seniors Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey close prep volleyball careers with NCVCA 2A All-State honors; Lady Tigers' Meredith Lombardi named NCVCA 2A Coach of the Year

The N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association released its 2020-21 awards on Feb. 2, which includes players of the year, coaches of the year, as well as the All-State teams.

For Fred T. Foard senior talents Michell Thao and Megan Dorsey, it was quite a finish to their storied prep volleyball careers.

Thao – who garnered the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A Finals Most Valuable Player award following the Lady Tigers’ 3-0 state championship win over McMichael on Jan. 23 – was named to the NCVCA 2A All-State team.

Additionally, Thao received the 2020-21 NCVCA 2A Player of the Year award. In 58 sets this season, she obtained a team-high 198 kills. Furthermore, Dorsey closes out her illustrious career by also making the 2A All-State team. She collected 138 kills in 58 sets played this season and helped lead her squad to back-to-back 2A state championships, along with a perfect 19-0 overall record.

At the helm for the Lady Tigers is former Fred T. Foard volleyball product Meredith Lombardi. She guided this team to the finish line and was honored as the NCVCA 2A Coach of the Year. Lombardi has a 75-4 overall record and 40-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference record in three seasons as the program’s head coach.

Below is the NCVCA 2A All-State team:

Anna Dunbar (South Point)

Emily Revels (South Point)

Mackenzi Searcy (R-S Central)

Jordan Gromlich (East Lincoln)

Kaylee Spees (East Lincoln)

Michelle Thao (Fred T. Foard)

Megan Dorsey (Fred T. Foard)

Hallie Brown (Goldsboro)

Haley Phillips (Goldsboro)

Merritt Woodson (Currituck County)

Carson Overbeck (Carrboro)

Evie Newall (Carrboro)

NCVCA 2A POTY: Michelle Thao (Foard)

NCVCA 2A COTY: Meredith Lombardi (Foard)