Bennett Funeral Service welcomes new employee, Dr. Ed Yount  

Bennett Funeral Service is pleased to announce the addition of their new employee, Dr. Ed Yount. Dr. Yount joined Bennett Funeral Service in November after serving as Senior Pastor at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover, NC. Robbie Bennett, owner of Bennett Funeral Service, states, “Rhonda and I have known Dr. Yount for many years and have had a working relationship with him while he pastored Woodlawn Baptist Church. We are blessed to have someone with Dr. Yount’s talents to join Bennett Funeral Service.” Rhonda Bennett added, “We are honored to have Dr. Yount on our staff. He will be able to assist us with ministering to families during their time of need”.

