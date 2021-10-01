Bennett Funeral Service provides help for Haywood County flood victims

On August 17th, Haywood County suffered a devastating flood as a result of Tropical Storm Fred. Robbie Bennett, owner of Bennett Funeral Service stated, “When we heard about how people of Haywood County were adversely impacted by the flood, we wanted to do something to help these folks. We put a post on Facebook asking our community to assist with the collection of the much-needed items listed on the Helping Haywood website, https://www.helpinghaywood.org/ and their Facebook page.” Within two weeks, with the help of the community as well as their employees, Bennett Funeral Service was able to fill one of their flower vans with the requested supplies.

