Beach Music Night set for Soldiers Reunion

Are you ready to Shag?

“The Embers, one of the top beach music bands in the South and one of the most requested acts for Soldiers Reunion, will return to headline Beach Music Night for the Catawba County’s 130th Soldiers Reunion,” announced Wayne Dellinger.

The Embers will take the stage in downtown Newton on the evening of Tuesday, August 13, to help celebrate and honor local war veterans.

“Traditionally Beach Music Night has proved to be the biggest entertainment event of Reunion Week, so this year we are proud to have a highly sought after act,” Dellinger added.

Dellinger said it will be great pleasure to have The Embers playing in downtown. “We’re anticipating a really big crowd to hear the music—and to have the opportunity to really get into the spirit by dancing in the street.”

Led by drummer Bobby Tomlinson, The Embers formed in 1958 in the Triangle, playing a mix of R&B and blue-eyed soul. Members of the N.C. Music Hall of Fame, The Embers play a tight show of crowd-pleasing favorites.

The free show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and East A Street on the southeast corner of The Square.

Dellinger explained that Beach Music has long been a tradition in The South, and The Embers are proud to have shared in that tradition for over 60 years.

There are many bands or groups today yet few that are considered a musical institution. The Embers have solidified their position as a thriving musical entity leaving their mark on listeners for decades.

The Embers boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades and all the crazes continuing to exhibit top quality showmanship, musicianship and professionalism. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers are honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music. They have traveled the country and the world and has performed for every event imaginable from the highest dignitaries to the hottest back yard frat parties. The Embers were also honored to travel throughout South Korea to perform their Christmas special ‘Christmas with the Embers’ on American Military bases for America’s troops in December of 2007 and 2008. They were awarded Military Coins of Excellence for their distinguished service.

The Embers are widely considered a musical marvel and have laid the groundwork for what has become known as ‘Beach Music’ in the Carolinas, Virginias, the gulf coast region of North America and every beach in between. They are a true musical tradition with which many Americans have listened to from childhood to adulthood. The Embers consider the genre of Beach Music as “music with a memory” and have been creating lasting memories since its inception in 1958.

Dellinger said the emcee for the show will be popular Newton radio station personality Mike Sherrill, and he added that the crowd expected to fill that area of downtown Newton will find the street marked off for dancing.

WNNC / WAIZ radio stations and BB&T Bank of Newton are sponsoring Soldiers Reunion Beach Music Night.

The dancers and the crowd who will just want to listen to the music are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.