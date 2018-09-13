Be Overly Prepared - Officials urge Catawba County residents to not take Florence threat lightly

A recent release from the National Hurricane Center predicts the projected path of Hurricane Florence to follow a more western path that would dump up to a foot of rain in Catawba County.

“It’s not a question of if Florence will impact the Carolinas and Virginia. It’s going to and it’s going to be a devastating storm,” said FEMA Administrator Brock Long in an interview with CBS.

Long was 14 years old when Hurricane Hugo pounded the Carolinas in 1989.

“I grew up in Newton and in 1989, Hurricane Hugo was the last category 4 storm to hit the Carolinas,” he said during the interview. “It came right over my house. We were without power for 10 days and out of school for two weeks. And this storm is setting up to be is very similar to that one.”

While this projected path could change several times before the storm makes landfall on Friday, officials in Catawba County are urging people to take this storm seriously.

Read more in the Thursday edition of the O-N-E.