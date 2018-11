Bandys wins, Maiden, Foard fall in playoffs

No. 3 Bandys 28, No. 14 Franklin 14

No. 6 West Stokes Wildcats 37, No. 11 Fred T. Foard Tigers 27.

No. 7 East Rutherford Cavs 17, No. 10 West 2A Maiden Blue Devils lost 10

Other Score

No. 16 East Lincoln 13, No. 1 Pisgah 10

No. 8 North Lincoln 42, No. 9 Smoky Mountain 6

No. 4 Shelby 27, No. 13 West Lincoln 8

No. 2 Hibriten 63, No. 15 East Henderson 0

No. 10 South Point 28, No. 7 Mount Pleasant 7

No. 5 Ashe County 49, No. 12 Salisbury 14