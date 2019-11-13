Bandys High shares story to encourage support of the Children’s Advocacy

Kaylyn Taylor is an ordinary high school student with an extraordinary story.

Taylor, a Bandys High School student and cheerleader, is the 2019-2020 Miss North Carolina Grand Majestic. Providing for children that have experienced abuse and neglect, and children living in foster care, is her platform as pageant queen. Taylor is sponsoring a donation drive for the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center (CAPC).

Choosing child advocacy comes as no surprise to those who know Taylor’s story. As a survivor of child abuse, the mission of the CAPC is close to Taylor’s heart. With her new platform, Taylor is able to share her story and the CAPC’s mission with the community in hopes to bring awareness and support for the center. Taylor recently spoke with Catawba Valley Landlords Association.

“What does it mean to be wanted,” Taylor asked the crowd. “I know the answer now, but I didn’t before. I was born on June 23 2002, a beautiful, innocent, brand new baby girl. But my life was different than most new babies. I was adopted which is something you hear a lot these days, people adopting children from different countries, foster care because their parents couldn’t take care of them, that’s normal. But what you’re about to hear is not normal. It’s brutal and it’s something you’re not going to want to hear, but you need to hear it. My life before adoption was painful. I wasn’t adopted because I lived in a third world country. I wasn’t willingly given up. I was abused and neglected so badly that even my first set of foster parents who were looking to adopt didn’t want me either. I was the least of my birth parents’ worries. I didn’t receive love or kindness. The only thing I got from them was pain. When I was adopted I had 11 broken ribs, bilateral in five different healing stages, had shaken baby syndrome, no immunizations, and a severe urinary tract infection. I had been through more pain than most people go through in a lifetime. My birth mother didn’t want to give me up. She appealed every court decision. My birth father left willingly. If I could say one thing to them I would say thank you. Yes, you heard that right. I would say thank you. Thank you for putting me through so much pain because from that situation I was chosen by the best parents anyone could ask for. They’re understanding, loving, and most importantly they actually care and would never hurt me. They love me and would do anything to keep me safe and happy. They’re there for me through everything. I have three siblings, my blood sister who went through the same thing as me, my brother who was also adopted, and my baby sister who is my parents only biological child. They also recently took in a boy who I consider my brother. Their hearts are made of gold. My dad works his life away to keep me and my siblings happy. My mom works and has never missed a sporting event or celebration for any of her children. They would do anything for us. My birth mother passed away my sophomore year and she never really crossed my mind until then. That’s when the questions started. Why? Why would they do this to me? Why would they have a child they didn’t want? I know it was all in God’s plan because I couldn’t ask for a better life but that didn’t stop the questioning. The question I ask myself most is where would I be today? Where would I be today if I wasn’t abused and stayed with my birth parents? Where would I be today if different people adopted me? Where would I be today if I never shared my story? I’ll never have those answers but I’m okay with that because I’m here. I’m here sharing my story with the world. I’m here with an amazing family. I’m here on earth living an amazing life. I feel like a normal kid. I love sports and pageants. I’m smart and I’m looking at colleges. Look around you. Could you pick the people out of this room who were adopted, the ones who were abused? You probably wouldn’t have known I was until I told you. So before you judge someone, think about the things they could’ve been through. Wanted to me means to be cared for, to be loved. It’s hard to explain but I’M WANTED, and I know I am. I don’t share this story to scare you, or to make you feel bad for me. I share my story because I know there’s someone out there who doesn’t feel wanted and I want them to know that no matter how bad their situation is...they are wanted and they can make it out. Just like me.”

Taylor’s story is similar to a lot of the children that cross CAPC’s doors. They provide invaluable resources for children in Catawba County that are experiencing abuse and neglect. For more information, visit http://catawbacountycapc.org/capc/