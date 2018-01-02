Bandys' girls top scorer transferring

Bandys High School varsity girls top scorer, freshman Mallorie Haines, is transferring to Davidson Day.

The Trojans opened South Fork 2A conference play at East Lincoln on Tuesday but Haines did not play. The Mustangs won 61-35.

Close to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Tanya Hall, mother to Haines, confirmed to the O-N-E via social media that Haines is leaving the Bandys program and is enrolled at Davidson Day School. She went on to say that Haines' first day will be Wednesday and that she hopes to make her debut with the Patriots (6-4) on Thursday.

Haines was the top scorer on the Trojans girls varsity basketball team according to maxpreps.com with 28.9 points per game through 11 games. She also averaged 1.5 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per contest.

The freshman broke the Bandys' girls school record for points in a game only after two games.

The O-N-E will have more information as it becomes available.