Balls Creek Camp Meeting is underway

Balls Creek Camp Meeting, one of the oldest still-active Methodist rural religious gatherings in the Old South, is underway for its annual two-week worship gathering in southeastern Catawba County. This year marks the encampment’s 167 years since its founding in 1853.

Over the decades the camp meeting has been the victim of two major fires, wartime from the Civil War to now, contagious disease epidemics and weather problems—but has survived and thrived through generations of families.

