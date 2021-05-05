Artist displays work at Carolina Vines

What began as a hobby and a way to relieve stress, gained notoriety and popularity for Sam Johnson.

He is the Director of Therapy at Sandpiper Rehabilitation in Mt. Pleasant, specializing in traumatic brain injuries, stroke, and dementia. Johnson discussed the challenges that came with managing a healthcare team for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how he coped.

“Painting really became my outlet to try to relieve stress. I would come home everyday and paint,” shared Johnson.

