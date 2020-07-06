Another outbreak is identified at a long-term care facility

HICKORY – Catawba County Public Health is investigating a newly identified outbreak of COVID-19 at Trinity Ridge, where 1 resident and 2 staff members have tested positive for the virus. The facility is informing patients, their family members, and staff about the situation.

This is the fifth congregate care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County. In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed caes.

