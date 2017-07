AMERICAN LEGION: Tuesday's Area IV playoffs scores

Below is a look at the final Area IV playoff scores involving Catawba County teams:

First round (best-of-five series - July 1-5)

Hickory (8-14, 6-10 — West No. 8) vs. Union County (15-1, 15-1 — East No. 1 )

Game one: Hickory 12, Union County 2 (seven innings - Post 48 leads series, 1-0)

Game two: Union County 5, Hickory 4 (11 innings - series tied, 1-1)

Game three: Union County 8, Hickory 0 (Post 535 leads series, 2-1)

Game four: Union County 11, Hickory 8 (Post 535 wins series, 3-1 - Hickory ends season 9-17 overall)