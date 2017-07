AMERICAN LEGION: Sunday's Area IV playoff scores

Below is a look at Sunday's Area IV playoff scores involving Catawba County teams:

First round (best-of-five series - July 1-5)

Hickory (8-14, 6-10 — West No. 8) vs. Union County (15-1, 15-1 — East No. 1 )

Game one: Hickory 12, Union County 2 (seven innings - Post 48 leads series, 1-0)

Game two: Hickory at Union County, 2 p.m. Monday

Game three: Hickory at Union County, after game one Monday

Maiden (5-15, 4-12 — East No. 7) vs. Taylorsville (13-3-1, 13-3 — West No. 2)

Game one: Taylorsville 9, Maiden 2 (doubleheader game one - Post 170 leads series, 1-0)

Game two: Taylorsville 4, Maiden 1 (doubleheader game two - Post 170 leads series, 2-0)

Game three: Taylorsville at Maiden, 7 p.m. Monday

Other Area IV series

Asheville (8-8, 8-8 — West No. 4) vs. Lincoln County (9-10, 8-8 — East No. 5 )

Game one: Asheville 8, Lincoln County 5 (Post 70 leads series, 1-0)

Game two: Asheville 13, Lincoln County 3 (seven innings - Post 70 leads series, 2-0)

Shelby (13-5, 12-4 — East No. 3) vs. Henderson County (11-10, 7-9 — West No. 6)

Game one: Shelby 12, Henderson County 1 (Post 82 leads series, 1-0)

Game two: Shelby 17, Henderson County 4 (Post 82 leads series, 2-0)

Cherryville (21-3, 15-1 — West No. 1) vs. Kings Mountain (3-14, 3-13 — East No. 8)

Game one: Cherryville 11, Kings Mountain 0 (seven innings - Post 100 leads series, 1-0)

Game two: Cherryville 12, Kings Mountain 1 (seven innings - Post 100 leads series, 2-0)

Gastonia (11-7, 10-6 — East No. 4) vs. Burke County (8-9, 7-9 — West No. 5)

Game one: Gastonia 4, Burke County 2 (Post 23 leads series, 1-0)

Game two: Gastonia 6, Burke County 4 (Post 23 leads series, 2-0)

Gaston Braves (14-4, 13-3 — East No. 2) vs. Rutherford County (7-9, 7-9 — West No. 7)

Game one: Gaston 5, Rutherford County 4 (Post 144-266 leads series, 1-0)