American Legion Post 544 to host parade in Newton

American Legion Post 544 is pleased to announce that it will host a U. S. Military March in downtown Newton, beginning at 3:30 p.m. on the afternoon of August 20, 2020. The March will proceed from 305 North Ashe Avenue to the Newton Courthouse Square, where remarks will be delivered by a speaker, as yet to be determined.

