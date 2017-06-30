AMERICAN LEGION: Area IV playoff pairings are released
Below is a look at the Area IV playoffs involving Catawba County teams:
First round (best-of-five series — July 1-5)
Hickory (8-14, 6-10 — West No. 8) vs. Union County (15-1, 15-1 — East No. 1 )
Hickory at Union County, 7 p.m. Saturday at Marvin Ridge H.S.
Union County at Hickory, 7 p.m. Sunday at Henkel-Alley Field
Hickory at Union County, 7 p.m. Monday at Marvin Ridge H.S.
Union County at Hickory, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field (if necessary)
Hickory at Union County, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Marvin Ridge H.S. (if necessary)
**Winner meets either Asheville (West No. 4) or Lincoln County (East No. 5) in quarterfinals, which is July 6-11**
Maiden (5-15, 4-12 — East No. 7) vs. Taylorsville (13-3-1, 13-3 — West No. 2)
Maiden at Taylorsville, 7 p.m. Saturday at Bob Gryder Stadium
Taylorsville at Maiden, 7 p.m. Sunday at Maiden High School
Maiden at Taylorsville, 7 p.m. Monday at Bob Gryder Stadium
Taylorsville at Maiden, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Maiden High School (if necessary)
Maiden at Taylorsville, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Gryder Stadium (if necessary)
**Winner meets either Shelby (East No. 3) or Henderson County (West No. 6) in quarterfinals, which is July 6-11**
Other Area IV playoff series
Asheville (8-8, 8-8 — West No. 4) vs. Lincoln County (9-10, 8-8 — East No. 5 )
Lincoln County at Asheville, 7 p.m. Saturday
Asheville at Lincoln County, 7 p.m. Sunday
Lincoln County at Asheville, 7 p.m. Monday
Asheville at Lincoln County, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)
Lincoln County at Asheville, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)
Shelby (13-5, 12-4 — East No. 3) vs. Henderson County (11-10, 7-9 — West No. 6)
Henderson County at Shelby, 7 p.m. Saturday
Shelby at Henderson County, 7 p.m. Sunday
Henderson County at Shelby, 7 p.m. Monday
Shelby at Henderson County, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)
Henderson County at Shelby, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)
Cherryville (21-3, 15-1 — West No. 1) vs. Kings Mountain (3-14, 3-13 — East No. 8)
Kings Mountain at Cherryville, 7 p.m. Saturday
Cherryville at Kings Mountain, 7 p.m. Sunday
Kings Mountain at Cherryville, 7 p.m. Monday
Cherryville at Kings Mountain, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)
Kings Mountain at Cherryville, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)
Gastonia (11-7, 10-6 — East No. 4) vs. Burke County (8-9, 7-9 — West No. 5)
Gastonia at Burke County, 7 p.m. Saturday
Burke County at Gastonia, 7 p.m. Sunday
Burke County at Gastonia, 7 p.m. Monday
Gastonia at Burke County, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)
Burke County at Gastonia, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)
Gaston Braves (14-4, 13-3 — East No. 2) vs. Rutherford County (7-9, 7-9 — West No. 7)
Rutherford County at Gaston, 7 p.m. Saturday
Gaston at Rutherford County, 7 p.m. Sunday
Rutherford County at Gaston, 7 p.m. Monday
Gaston at Rutherford County, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)
Rutherford County at Gaston, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)
Caldwell County (9-7, 9-7 — West No. 3) vs. Mint Hill (8-10, 7-9 — East No. 6)
Mint Hill at Caldwell County, 7 p.m. Saturday
Caldwell County at Mint Hill, 7 p.m. Sunday
Mint Hill at Caldwell County, 7 p.m. Monday
Caldwell County at Mint Hill, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)
Mint Hill at Caldwell County, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)
