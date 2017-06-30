AMERICAN LEGION: Area IV playoff pairings are released

Below is a look at the Area IV playoffs involving Catawba County teams:

First round (best-of-five series — July 1-5)

Hickory (8-14, 6-10 — West No. 8) vs. Union County (15-1, 15-1 — East No. 1 )

Hickory at Union County, 7 p.m. Saturday at Marvin Ridge H.S.

Union County at Hickory, 7 p.m. Sunday at Henkel-Alley Field

Hickory at Union County, 7 p.m. Monday at Marvin Ridge H.S.

Union County at Hickory, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field (if necessary)

Hickory at Union County, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Marvin Ridge H.S. (if necessary)

**Winner meets either Asheville (West No. 4) or Lincoln County (East No. 5) in quarterfinals, which is July 6-11**

Maiden (5-15, 4-12 — East No. 7) vs. Taylorsville (13-3-1, 13-3 — West No. 2)

Maiden at Taylorsville, 7 p.m. Saturday at Bob Gryder Stadium

Taylorsville at Maiden, 7 p.m. Sunday at Maiden High School

Maiden at Taylorsville, 7 p.m. Monday at Bob Gryder Stadium

Taylorsville at Maiden, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Maiden High School (if necessary)

Maiden at Taylorsville, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Gryder Stadium (if necessary)

**Winner meets either Shelby (East No. 3) or Henderson County (West No. 6) in quarterfinals, which is July 6-11**

Other Area IV playoff series

Asheville (8-8, 8-8 — West No. 4) vs. Lincoln County (9-10, 8-8 — East No. 5 )

Lincoln County at Asheville, 7 p.m. Saturday

Asheville at Lincoln County, 7 p.m. Sunday

Lincoln County at Asheville, 7 p.m. Monday

Asheville at Lincoln County, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)

Lincoln County at Asheville, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)

Shelby (13-5, 12-4 — East No. 3) vs. Henderson County (11-10, 7-9 — West No. 6)

Henderson County at Shelby, 7 p.m. Saturday

Shelby at Henderson County, 7 p.m. Sunday

Henderson County at Shelby, 7 p.m. Monday

Shelby at Henderson County, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)

Henderson County at Shelby, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)

Cherryville (21-3, 15-1 — West No. 1) vs. Kings Mountain (3-14, 3-13 — East No. 8)

Kings Mountain at Cherryville, 7 p.m. Saturday

Cherryville at Kings Mountain, 7 p.m. Sunday

Kings Mountain at Cherryville, 7 p.m. Monday

Cherryville at Kings Mountain, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)

Kings Mountain at Cherryville, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)

Gastonia (11-7, 10-6 — East No. 4) vs. Burke County (8-9, 7-9 — West No. 5)

Gastonia at Burke County, 7 p.m. Saturday

Burke County at Gastonia, 7 p.m. Sunday

Burke County at Gastonia, 7 p.m. Monday

Gastonia at Burke County, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)

Burke County at Gastonia, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)

Gaston Braves (14-4, 13-3 — East No. 2) vs. Rutherford County (7-9, 7-9 — West No. 7)

Rutherford County at Gaston, 7 p.m. Saturday

Gaston at Rutherford County, 7 p.m. Sunday

Rutherford County at Gaston, 7 p.m. Monday

Gaston at Rutherford County, 7 p.m. Tuesday (if necessary)

Rutherford County at Gaston, 7 p.m. Wednesday (if necessary)