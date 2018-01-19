After recent events, Dogwood Hills community gathers for neighborhood meeting
Friday, January 19, 2018
NEWTON, NC
After a recent shooting in the Dogwood Hills community, a neighborhood meeting has held to address concerns. Residents spoke with local law enforcement to have a better understanding of the situation.
"As your police chief, I want to make sure that we are addressing your problems and your needs just like everyone else in the city," Newton Police Chief Don Brown said.
Read more in the weekend edition of the O-N-E.
Category: