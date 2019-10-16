Achieving greatness: Former Foard soccer star, Abby Walker is making her presence felt on collegiate level

Complacent has never been a way to describe the work ethic on the soccer field when it comes to former Fred T. Foard Tiger, Abby Walker.

Walker was a four-year varsity letterman with the Lady Tigers playing the forward position.

She did it all on the high school level. She was an All-State, as well as a three-time Northwestern Foothills 2A All-Conference selection. Walker also earned All-Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors, along with being named as Foard’s team Most Valuable Player in her senior season.

Walker earned her place on the annual girls’ only NCAA East-West soccer game that had taken place on July 16, 2019, at the Bryan Park Soccer Complex in Greensboro.

Walker led her Lady Tigers during the 2018-19 season to its first undefeated conference championship season (12-0) and to a 19-3-1 overall record, as well as a spot in the third round of the 2A state playoffs against South Point.

She is also the Lady Tigers’ record holder in career goals – scoring 35 goals in just her senior season in 2019.

Given her accolades in high school, Walker is showing early on in her collegiate career at Birmingham-Southern College that she indeed has the tools.

On Friday, October 11, Walker showcased her biggest game so far of her first season with program as she led her team to a 4-3 double-overtime victory against rival Oglethorpe on the road. That atmosphere didn’t faze her as she exceeds in the big moments.

Four different Panthers scored in the narrow victory, but Walker obtained the game-winning shot on goal in the second OT.

Tied at 3-all, the Panthers and the Stormy Petrels were forced to settle things in overtime. After a scoreless first OT period, the game-winning shot by Walker came in the 102nd minute of the contest.

A cross from the right side by junior Sydney Barrow put Walker in position to find the back of the net for the win. That was Walker’s fifth goal of the 2019-20 season and first-ever game-winner. It was also Barrow’s fourth assist of the year.

“It was honestly the best feeling ever,” said Walker about earning her first game-winner. “I have been so fortunate to be on a roll this season, especially as a freshman. That game (against Oglethorpe) just made things 10 times better. (I) love the new team and school.”

Walker’s first goal as a Panther came on September 3 in a home victory against Talladega, 13-0, in which she was able to score twice (first at the 29:04 mark of the first period while the second came at the 76:15 mark in the second period).

The Panthers (8-3-2, 3-0-1) return home on Friday, October 18 as it does battle with No. 11 Centre.