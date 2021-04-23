7 year old dies from gunshot; area man charged with murder

Wednesday at 11:12 pm, the Catawba County 911 Center received a call of a shooting into an occupied vehicle that occurred at the 1900 block of Tate Blvd. SE in Hickory. Catawba County EMS, Hickory Fire and Hickory Police responded. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Zakylen Greylen Harris, 7 years old, had an apparent gunshot wound to the neck area. Harris was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. The vehicle was being driven by the child’s mother and there were also two other children in the vehicle at the time of the incident, ages 6 and 1.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, April 24th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.