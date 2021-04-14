6 Red Hawk women’s basketball players honored by Region 10

Six members of the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program have been honored for their performances on the court and in the classroom during the 2020-21 season.

Red Hawk forwards A.J. Davis and Kelis Carmon were honored for their play on the court — both being named to All-Region 10 women’s basketball.

A 6-foot-2 sophomore from Baltimore, Md., Davis was second for CVCC in scoring this season at 14.3 points per game, and she led the Red Hawks in rebounding at 7.9 per game. Her 37-point performance on March 20 against Louisburg was the second-highest point total in a game in program history.

Carmon, a 6-foot-1 freshman from Wendell, N.C., led the Red Hawks this season in scoring at 16.1 points per game, and she was second on the team in rebounding at 7.0 per contest. She also led Catawba Valley in field goal percentage (51.9).

Carmon was named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DII Player of the Week for games played from March 8-14. She became only the second Red Hawk women’s basketball player to earn national weekly honors from the NJCAA.

Behind the play of Davis and Carmon, the Red Hawks finished their 2020-21 season with a 13-5 overall record and 8-4 mark in conference games.

Five Red Hawk women’s basketball players were also honored for their performances in the classroom. Receiving Academic All-Region 10 honors for the Red Hawks were Kenzley Dunlap, Astou Seck, Tre’zha Muhammad, Camari Jeter and Davis.

In order to be eligible for Academic All-Region 10, women’s basketball players had to possess a 3.7 GPA after one semester of classes or a 3.6 GPA after two or more semesters.

Below is a complete list of All-Region 10 women’s basketball honors for the 2020-21 season: 2020-21 All-Region 10 women’s basketball

First team

Mariah Ingus, USC Salkehatchie

Jainaya Jones, Louisburg

A.J. Davis, Catawba Valley

Antwanique Walley, USC Salkehatchie

NiAmoni Bagley, Cape Fear

Second team

Aniylah Bryant, Louisburg

Kelis Carmon, Catawba Valley

Jada Nowlin, Cape Fear

Meara Carter, Bryant & Stratton

Player of the Year: Mariah Ingus, USC Salkehatchie

Coach of the Year: Olivia Gaines, USC Salkehatchie

Academic All-Region 10 women’s basketball

Amanda Barber, Brunswick

Rachel Lauka, Brunswick

Takeria Grant, Bryant & Stratton

Brandi Stephens, Bryant & Stratton

Kenzley Dunlap, Catawba Valley

Astou Seck, Catawba Valley

A.J. Davis, Catawba Valley

Tre’zha Muhammad, Catawba Valley

Camari Jeter, Catawba Valley

Charmille Browne, Louisburg