58 Red Hawks named to Region 10 All-Academic team

Fifty-eight student athletes at Catawba Valley Community College have been named to Region 10 All-Academic team, which was announced this week.

Student athletes are eligible for the Region 10 All-Academic team if they competed in one of the eligible sports — baseball, basketball, cross-country, football, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, track & field, Court volleyball and beach volleyball — and achieved at least a 3.0 GPA with 12 credit hours passed.

Thirty-two student athletes from the Catawba Valley baseball program made the All-Region Academic team — the most of any Division I, II or III baseball program in Region 10.

CVCC baseball players making the list included Ian Asken, Chandler Blackwelder, Garrison Bridges, Jackson Brown, Colt Byars, Noah Carter, Walker Case, Chance Daquila, Jordan Davis, Andrew Dye, Brett Eurey, James Goodwin, Mason Herbert, James Hinson, Caeden Howell, Max Hundley, Trey Lambert, Reece Landmark, Peyton Laney, J.D. Lewis, Matias Marchesini, Jonah Milchuck, Jordan Montgomery, Luke Motter, Jarrett Penland, Lane Rhodes, Will Samuelson, Malik Stephens, Masashi Takegama, Sam Walker, Derrius York and Elec Yount.

The Red Hawk women’s basketball program had eight student athletes make the All-Region Academic team, including Alexandria Barrino, Azuria Barrino, A.J. Davis, Kenzley Dunlap, Camari Jeter, Tre’zha Muhammad, Astou Seck and Essence Sumner.

The eight women’s basketball All-Region Academic selections were also the most of any Region 10 Division I, II or III program.

Seven Catawba Valley softball players were named All-Region academic, including Kyliee Lapham, Hayley Morrow, Savannah Nolan, Cora Olivares, Lillie Pennington, Madison Ross and Mia Simmons.

Representing the Red Hawk volleyball team program on the All-Region team were six student athletes — Delaney Conner, Carter Gibson, Kenley Killian, Aasia McNeill, Danielle Moss and Abbey Smith.

The CVCC men's basketball team program had five student athletes on the All-Region team, including Anthony Isbell, Derrick Molden, Jaylen Prioleau, Cameron Walden and Nash Whitener.

Overall, a total of 849 student athletes from 28 colleges in Region 10 earned the All-Academic team honors with Catawba Valley Community College having the most honorees of any Region 10 Division II program.

Below is a look at the Catawba Valley Community College student athletes who made the All-Region Academic team:

