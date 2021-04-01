4 Red Hawks receive All-Region volleyball honors

Four members of the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program have been honored for their play during the 2020-21 season by Region 10.

Outside hitter Aasia McNeill, setter Amber Barker and libero Caitlin Dailey have all been named First Team All-Region, while outside hitter Carter Gibson was named Second Team All-Region.

McNeill, a sophomore from Statesville, was also named the Region 10 Player of the Year — the seventh Red Hawk volleyball player and third in a row to earn this distinction. She joins a list that includes Terri Ferber, Francesca Edgerton, Jennifer Beatty, Aimee Cloninger, Megan Fair and Emma Clark.

McNeill led the Red Hawks offensively in several categories during the regular season, including kills (209) and kills per set (3.32).

A sophomore from Gold Hill, N.C., Barker earns All-Region honors for the second time in her career. She was the team leader for Catawba Valley in assists (294), assists per set (8.90), service aces (32) and service aces per set (0.45).

A two-time National Junior College Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, Dailey adds the All-Region honor to her resumé this season. The redshirt freshman from Rutherfordton, N.C. is the team leader in digs with 323 and digs per set at 4.68.

Gibson finished with the second-most kills this season for the Red Hawks with 178 and was second in kills per set with 2.54, but the Canton, N.C. native led the team in hitting percentage at .337.

The CVCC volleyball team is preparing for its trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II tournament, which is being held at the Allianz Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

2020-21 All-Region 10 honors

First Team All-Region

Aasia McNeill - Catawba Valley

Amber Barker - Catawba Valley

Colby Crater - Surry

Carley Modlin - Sandhills

Angelica Biele - Cape Fear

Caitlin Dailey - Catawba Valley

Ceri'on Ellis Mosley - Cape Fear

Lauren Adams - Fayetteville Tech

Jacquelyn Woosley - Fayetteville Tech

Grace Pulido - Cape Fear

Courtney Powers - Lenoir

Morrigan Denman - Sandhills

Second Team All-Region

Natalei Eaton - Surry

Carter Gibson - Catawba Valley

Alyssa Wrench - Fayetteville Tech

Amya Peak - Davidson-Davie

Camryn Lowe - Sandhills

Natalie Jernigan - Cape Fear

Kristen Woods - Fayetteville Tech

Kaleigh Craft - Davidson-Davie

Shyann McClain - Louisburg

Macie Stovall - Davidson-Davie

McKenna Griffin - Louisburg

Alexus McCrimmon - Sandhills

Player of the Year: Aasia McNeill, Catawba Valley

Coach of the Year: Moe Licardo, Fayetteville Tech