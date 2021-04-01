4 Red Hawks receive All-Region volleyball honors
Four members of the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program have been honored for their play during the 2020-21 season by Region 10.
Outside hitter Aasia McNeill, setter Amber Barker and libero Caitlin Dailey have all been named First Team All-Region, while outside hitter Carter Gibson was named Second Team All-Region.
McNeill, a sophomore from Statesville, was also named the Region 10 Player of the Year — the seventh Red Hawk volleyball player and third in a row to earn this distinction. She joins a list that includes Terri Ferber, Francesca Edgerton, Jennifer Beatty, Aimee Cloninger, Megan Fair and Emma Clark.
McNeill led the Red Hawks offensively in several categories during the regular season, including kills (209) and kills per set (3.32).
A sophomore from Gold Hill, N.C., Barker earns All-Region honors for the second time in her career. She was the team leader for Catawba Valley in assists (294), assists per set (8.90), service aces (32) and service aces per set (0.45).
A two-time National Junior College Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, Dailey adds the All-Region honor to her resumé this season. The redshirt freshman from Rutherfordton, N.C. is the team leader in digs with 323 and digs per set at 4.68.
Gibson finished with the second-most kills this season for the Red Hawks with 178 and was second in kills per set with 2.54, but the Canton, N.C. native led the team in hitting percentage at .337.
The CVCC volleyball team is preparing for its trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II tournament, which is being held at the Allianz Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
2020-21 All-Region 10 honors
First Team All-Region
Aasia McNeill - Catawba Valley
Amber Barker - Catawba Valley
Colby Crater - Surry
Carley Modlin - Sandhills
Angelica Biele - Cape Fear
Caitlin Dailey - Catawba Valley
Ceri'on Ellis Mosley - Cape Fear
Lauren Adams - Fayetteville Tech
Jacquelyn Woosley - Fayetteville Tech
Grace Pulido - Cape Fear
Courtney Powers - Lenoir
Morrigan Denman - Sandhills
Second Team All-Region
Natalei Eaton - Surry
Carter Gibson - Catawba Valley
Alyssa Wrench - Fayetteville Tech
Amya Peak - Davidson-Davie
Camryn Lowe - Sandhills
Natalie Jernigan - Cape Fear
Kristen Woods - Fayetteville Tech
Kaleigh Craft - Davidson-Davie
Shyann McClain - Louisburg
Macie Stovall - Davidson-Davie
McKenna Griffin - Louisburg
Alexus McCrimmon - Sandhills
Player of the Year: Aasia McNeill, Catawba Valley
Coach of the Year: Moe Licardo, Fayetteville Tech
