3 CVCC teams rise in polls; men’s hoops in top 20 for first time

Three Catawba Valley Community College athletic teams moved up in this week’s rankings by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

The polls, which were released on Monday, showcased both the Red Hawk volleyball and women’s basketball teams in the No. 5 spot in their respective Division II polls.

Last week, the CVCC volleyball program debuted at No. 7 in the NJCAA DII volleyball poll, while the Catawba Valley women’s basketball program entered at No. 8 in the NCJAA DII women's basketball rankings.

A week after receiving votes for a second-straight preseason, the CVCC men’s basketball program entered the top 20 rankings for the first time in program history.

The Red Hawks, who are coming off a 95-55 win against the Montreat JV team on Friday, debuted at No. 20.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team, which makes its season debut on Feb. 11, is also ranked No. 19. The next NJCAA baseball and softball polls will be released in two weeks.

Two of these four ranked Red Hawk teams will be back in action this week.

The CVCC men’s basketball team travels to face Guilford Tech in its conference opener on Wednesday. Game time is set for 7 p.m. in Jamestown, N.C.

The fifth-ranked Red Hawk volleyball team travels to Wilmington on Saturday for a 1 p.m. match up with Cape Fear in its second conference match of the season.

The next game for the Catawba Valley women’s basketball team is on Tuesday, Feb. 2 against the Belmont Abbey JV squad.