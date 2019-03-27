3 car accident in Conover

On Tuesday around 11:00 am at the intersection of Northwest Blvd and Conover Blvd. a 2018 Nissan driven by Joel Hernanda of Newton was in the turn lane headed to Northwest Blvd. Instead of turning it went straight and hit a 2012 Dodge straight on that was driven by April Blasky of Newton. On impact, it caused the Dodge to be knocked back into the 2010 Ford driven by Matthew Humphry. No one was transported to the hospital.