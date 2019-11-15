2nd Annual Christmas Tour of Historic Homes tickets available now

The Second Annual Christmas Tour of Historic Homes, sponsored by the Newton Kiwanis Club, is fast approaching.

The tour of homes will be Sunday, December 1st, from 3 – 6 p.m. The tour will include four historic homes and refreshments at Whisk & Barrel in Downtown Newton. Tickets are $20.00 per person and can be purchased at Whisk & Barrel, Dapper Daisy, 2 Pink Magnolias, and Narrow Coffee & Nosh.

The four historic homes that will be on display are owned by Recil and Denise Wright, Maura Johnston, Jason and Teresa Kelmig, and Tim and Anne Wepner. The Wright home is located at 406 South College Ave. The Johnston home is located at 624 West 8th Street. The Kelmig home is located 724 North Main Avenue. The Wepner Home, also known as the Trott House Inn, is located at 802 North Main Avenue. All four homes are within a two-mile radius of Downtown Newton.

The Second Annual Christmas Tour of Historic Homes raises funds for the Newton Kiwanis Club’s scholarship fund. Kiwanis International is a service group dedicated to improving the lives of children through the work of individual community clubs. The Newton Kiwanis Club, organized in 1921 with 60 charter members, has spent the last ninety-eight years working for and with Eastern Catawba County’s youth. Newton Kiwanis Club was the first civic organization in the Newton-Conover area and the second citizen service organization in Catawba County. This local club is a leader in community service, sponsoring Key Clubs at Newton-Conover High School and Bandys High School, and Terrific Kids groups at local elementary schools.

“We sponsor Key Clubs at Newton-Conover and Bandys High School,” explained Newton Kiwanis member, Tom Rowe. “This is for kids from grades nine through twelve that want to be a part of a civic club and they work on several projects a year, anything that helps children in the community. This gets them involved in the community and they can put their experience on their college applications.”

Newton Kiwanis also sponsors two Port-A-Pit fundraisers throughout the year to help raise funds for the scholarship fund and the Terrific Kids program. The tour of homes serves to aid in raising funds and getting the community involved through the spirit of the holidays. The homes will be will be decorated for Christmas.

“It’s a way to get the public out in the community and to see these historic homes, and helps us raise money for scholarships,” shared Newton Kiwanis member, Ed Sain. “I’m really excited about the money we raise for our scholarship program. I get to go out to the schools and reward the scholarships. The look on the kids’ faces in indescribable.”

Newton Kiwanis meets at the Newton Depot at noon on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, except for November and December, when they meet on just second Thursday. They have a catered meal from Boxcar Grill and plan ways they can benefit children in the community. The meetings are open to anyone interested in becoming a member.