2021 Red Hawks Volleyball summer camps set for July 26-30

Catawba Valley Community College head volleyball coach Madison Pogue, assistant volleyball coach Adair Melton and CVCC volleyball players will once again hold a week-long set of camps from July 26-30 at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of CVCC.

From July 26-28, the Red Hawks will host a Basic Skills Camp (8-11 a.m. daily) for players in the first through fifth grades, an Intermediate Skills Camp (12-3 p.m. daily) for athletes in the sixth through 10th grades and an Advanced Skills Camp (4-7 p.m. daily) for players in the ninth through 12th grades.

An All Skills Camp (8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily) and an ELITE Camp (2-7 p.m. daily) will also be held on both Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30.

Each of these camps costs $125, and all campers receive a Red Hawks Camp T-shirt. All camps have a maximum registration of 50 players.

Also returning in 2021 are the Red Hawks Mini Clinics, which cost $25 per player per session. A serving clinic will be held Monday, July 26 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m., as well as Thursday, July 29 from 1-2 p.m.

The final mini clinic — a Position Clinic — takes place Tuesday, July 27 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m. and Friday, July 29 from 1-2 p.m.

To register for these camps or clinics, fill out a camp registration form, which is available at www.gocvcc.com/sports/wvball/Camp.

For more information on the camps and/or mini clinics, contact coach Pogue at mpogue525@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4566 or 4239.