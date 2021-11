2021 NCHSAA Boys Soccer state playoff pairings (Nov. 1)

The 2021 North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAAA) state boys soccer playoffs begin first-round action today with higher seeds hosting. The second round is on Thursday, Nov. 4. The third round is on Monday, Nov. 8, while the fourth round begins on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The Regional Final will be on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and the State Championship will be a two-day event from Friday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 20. The site of the championship is to be determined.

2021 NCHSAA 2A Men’s Soccer State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Clinton (16-2-2) vs. #32 Granville Central (6-8-0)

#16 Wallace-Rose Hill (14-4-1) vs. #17 St. Pauls (8-7-0)

#8 Roanoke Rapids (12-5-2) vs. #25 Camden County (7-9-0)

#9 Heide Trask (13-3-1) vs. #24 East Duplin (10-10-2)

#5 James Kenan (16-3-1) vs. #28 Pasquotank (7-9-0)

#12 Northeastern (13-4-1) vs. #21 Cummings (5-3-1)

#13 Red Springs (9-3-1) vs. #20 North Johnston (13-6-2)

#4 Manteo (10-3-1) vs. #29 North Lenoir (6-12-2)

#3 NC School of Science & Math (13-1-1) vs. #30 West Craven (6-9-2)

#14 Washington (13-5-1) vs. #19 Midway (10-8-1)

#6 Jordan-Matthews (17-0-1) vs. #27 Southwest Onslow (9-7-3)

#11 Research Triangle (15-3-1) vs. #22 East Bladen (9-8-0)

#7 Spring Creek (14-2-1) vs. #26 Bunn (9-7-1)

#10 East Carteret (2-8-1) vs. #23 Farmville Central (7-7-1)

#15 Franklin Academy (7-6-3) vs. #18 North Pitt (14-6-0)

#2 Greene Central (20-1-0) vs. #31 John A. Holmes (4-13-0)

West

#1 Hendersonville (17-1-1) vs. #32 East Gaston (7-13-0)

#16 Community School of Davidson (9-7-2) vs. #17 West Davidson (17-2-1)

#8 Pine Lake Prep (10-9-1) vs. #25 Brevard (9-10-2)

#9 Trinity (11-6-1) vs. #24 North Surry (7-9-1)

#5 North Forsyth (12-2-0) vs. #28 Wheatmore (9-8-0)

#12 Surry Central (15-3-1) vs. #21 East Rutherford (11-6-0)

#13 Newton-Conover (14-6-2) vs. #20 McMichael (6-4-2), 6 p.m.

#4 Shelby (17-1-2) vs. #29 Burns (9-6-1)

#3 Salisbury (17-2-0) vs. #30 West Stokes (6-9-2)

#14 East Davidson (11-5-1) vs. #19 Patton (14-4-1)

#6 Forbush (16-4-0) vs. #27 East Surry (7-10-0)

#11 Monroe (10-9-1) vs. #22 Bandys (15-7-0), 6 p.m.

#7 Owen (16-2-0) vs. #26 West Caldwell (10-11-0)

#10 J.M. Robinson (12-7-3) vs. #23 Lincoln Charter (8-11-1)

#15 Walkertown (13-3-3) vs. #18 Forest Hills (14-5-3)

#2 Lincolnton (16-0-3) vs. #31 Wilkes Central (7-10-1)

2021 NCHSAA 3A Men’s Soccer State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 First Flight (12-1-1) vs. #32 Rocky Mount (7-11-3)

#16 Northside-Jacksonville (13-5-0) vs. #17 J.H. Rose (11-9-0)

#8 Williams (14-3-2) vs. #25 Dixon (11-9-1)

#9 Harnett Central (11-5-0) vs. #24 Northwood (11-9-1)

#5 Fike (15-1-2) vs. #28 Southern Wayne (10-8-0)

#12 Terry Sanford (19-5-0) vs. #21 Western Alamance (13-5-1)

#13 Southern Lee (13-6-1) vs. #20 Smithfield-Selma (11-9-1)

#4 Southern Nash (21-2-1) vs. #29 Cape Fear (9-10-0)

#3 Jacksonville (18-3-0) vs. #30 Union Pines (6-14-2)

#14 Swansboro (12-8-0) vs. #19 Durham School of the Arts (11-7-1)

#6 Lee County (15-4-2) vs. #27 Southern Durham (10-4-2)

#11 Franklinton (20-4-0) vs. #22 Triton (14-7-1)

#7 Carrboro (13-4-2) vs. #26 Richlands (10-10-1)

#10 West Johnston (14-4-2) vs. #23 West Carteret (10-7-1)

#15 C.B. Aycock (14-4-2) vs. #18 Currituck County (7-7-1)

#2 Croatan (15-2-1) vs. #31 South Brunswick (7-11-1)

West

#1 Hibriten (17-1-0) vs. #32 West Mecklenburg (2-13-0)

#16 East Lincoln (11-8-2) vs. #17 Smoky Mountain (13-6-2)

#8 North Buncombe (6-6-4) vs. #25 Central Cabarrus (12-8-1)

#9 Atkins (10-9-1) vs. #24 Enka (11-10-1)

#5 Concord (20-2-1) vs. #28 Montgomery Central (7-7-1)

#12 Franklin (9-4-5) vs. #21 West Henderson (10-7-4)

#13 North Iredell (13-5-1) vs. #20 Ashbrook (10-6-1)

#4 Asheboro (14-1-3) vs. #29 North Lincoln (9-12-0)

#3 Hickory (17-3-1) vs. #30 Ben L. Smith (7-5-0), 6 p.m.

#14 South Point (14-7-0) vs. #19 St. Stephens (10-6-2)

#6 North Henderson (14-3-3) vs. #27 Tuscola (8-9-1)

#11 Forestview (14-6-1) vs. #22 High Point Central (9-5-1)

#7 Central Academy (13-6-3) vs. #26 North Davidson (7-8-1)

#10 Ledford (15-2-3) vs. #23 East Henderson (7-12-3)

#15 Fred T. Foard (12-6-0) vs. #18 Lake Norman Charter (14-4-1), 6 p.m.

#2 Stuart Cramer (19-2-1) vs. #31 Freedom (8-8-4)