2021 NCHSAA 2A Track & Field State Championships: North Lincoln sweeps with Allen collecting three titles

(JUNE 26, 2021) The 2A State Track & Field Championship Meet belonged to North Lincoln, specifically Angie Allen, as the Knights swept the Men’s and Women’s Team State Championships. Angie Allen was outstanding, winning three individual events for the Knights on the Women’s side.

North Lincoln needed all the points they could get from Allen to hold off Cummings in the Women’s team race, clipping the Cavaliers 69-64 in the team standings. Allen raced to victory in the 800 Meters with a time of 2:15.58. She added to her prowess in the 1600 Meter event, winning the event for the second straight State Meet, posting a time of 5:05.97 to best Katherine Hopkins from Lincolnton. Allen capped her meet with a victory in the 3200 Meters, crossing the line in 11:13.81 with a push from Patton’s Madison Clay who finished in 11:17.70.

Allen was only outdone in the Women’s Meet by Cummings’ Kendall Jordan who won all four events she participated in. Jordan jumped to victories in the Long Jump and Triple Jump, spanning 17’ 10.5” in the Long Jump and 38’ 4” in the Triple Jump. She also collected victories in both hurdle events, posting a winning time of 14.03 seconds in the 100 Meter Hurdles and 44.22 seconds in the 300 Meter Hurdles. Jordan was selected as the 2A Women’s Meet Most Outstanding Performer.

The North Lincoln Men were also pushed on the way to their team title, hanging on to a narrow 66-60 final margin over Lake Norman Charter, who finished second in the team standings. North Lincoln had two individual event champions. Ty Castro brought home the Shot Put for the Knights with a toss of 54’ 4.5” while teammate Jacob Scott rolled to a 9:41.16 victory in the 3200 Meters.

Lake Norman Charter was led by Blaise Atkinson who raced to four individual State Championships, winning the two shortest sprints and both hurdle events. Atkinson posted a time of 10.98 seconds in the 100 Meter Dash, sprinting to 22.15 seconds in the 200 Meters. He cleared the line in 14.34 seconds in the 110 Meter Hurdles and raced to 38.94 seconds in the 300 Meter Hurdles. Atkinson was named the 2A Men’s Meet Most Outstanding Performer.

Grant Howlett also collected a pair of individual event wins for Lake Norman Charter. He churned to a 4:21.65 win in the 1600 Meter Run and 1:53.78 in the 800 Meters. Ledford made a strong showing in the relay events as the Panthers collected wins in the 4 X 200 Meter Relay and the 4 X 400 Meter Relay. Blake Boyette, CJ Compton, Jacob Brown and Dalton Zimmerman powered the Panthers to a 1:30.25 in the 4 X 200 Meter event and the same quartet posted a 3:28.62 in the 4 X 400 Meters to bring home State Championships.

The NCHSAA promotes good sportsmanship by student-athletes, coaches, and spectators across our state. To highlight our commitment to sportsmanship, the NCHSAA has partnered with NC Farm Bureau to honor two athletes at each NCHSAA State Championship event who have demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship throughout the season with the NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards. The 2021 2A Women’s Track & Field Sportsmanship Award Winners were Abby Lamoutte from North Lincoln and Tamesia Pinnix from Cummings. The 2A Men’s winners were Cole Wesson and Grant Howlett.

Girls 1600 Meter Run

=========================================================================

2A Meet: % 4:55.81 2015 Maysa Araba, Carrboro

Name Year School Seed Finals

=========================================================================

1 # 386 Angie Allen 12 North Lincol 5:12.08 5:05.97

1:16.428 (1:16.428) 2:36.806 (1:20.379) 3:55.090 (1:18.284)

5:05.963 (1:10.873)

2 # 346 Katherine Hopkins 10 Lincolnton 5:16.12 5:08.50

1:16.585 (1:16.585) 2:37.193 (1:20.608) 3:55.434 (1:18.242)

5:08.500 (1:13.067)

3 # 278 Karina Coulter 12 Fred T. Foar 5:22.81 5:14.85

1:19.065 (1:19.065) 2:40.050 (1:20.985) 3:59.551 (1:19.502)

5:14.850 (1:15.299)

4 # 71 Hannah Preisser 11 Carrboro 5:36.15 5:19.02

1:16.900 (1:16.900) 2:37.773 (1:20.873) 3:58.309 (1:20.537)

5:19.015 (1:20.707)

5 # 485 Reagan Stapleton 9 Richlands 5:31.87 5:26.55

1:16.780 (1:16.780) 2:39.108 (1:22.328) 4:03.516 (1:24.409)

5:26.546 (1:23.030)

6 # 126 Navaya Zales 11 Croatan 5:31.71 5:28.30

1:17.455 (1:17.455) 2:39.925 (1:22.470) 4:05.694 (1:25.769)

5:28.296 (1:22.603)

7 # 365 Lynlee Johnson 9 Mountain Her 5:21.38 5:30.85

1:17.133 (1:17.133) 2:39.604 (1:22.472) 4:05.145 (1:25.542)

5:30.844 (1:25.699)

8 # 633 Natalie Almond 11 West Stanly 5:45.99 5:33.58

1:21.039 (1:21.039) 2:43.506 (1:22.468) 4:09.228 (1:25.722)

5:33.574 (1:24.347)

9 # 423 Brooke Settle 10 North Wilkes 5:54.48 5:36.43

1:18.231 (1:18.231) 2:43.618 (1:25.387) 4:11.016 (1:27.399)

5:36.423 (1:25.407)

10 # 73 Natalia Serre 9 Carrboro 6:05.48 5:38.98

1:17.955 (1:17.955) 2:43.334 (1:25.379) 4:11.680 (1:28.347)

5:38.980 (1:27.300)

11 # 72 Madeline Ramsden 12 Carrboro 6:05.60 5:39.48

1:18.633 (1:18.633) 2:44.748 (1:26.115) 4:14.669 (1:29.922)

5:39.474 (1:24.805)

12 # 242 Tatum Dermatas 10 First Flight 5:54.50 5:41.98

1:20.178 (1:20.178) 2:44.261 (1:24.084) 4:11.850 (1:27.589)

5:41.980 (1:30.130)

13 # 420 Amelia York 12 North Surry 5:59.67 6:00.30

1:21.946 (1:21.946) 2:48.566 (1:26.620) 4:24.933 (1:36.367)

6:00.293 (1:35.360)

14 # 623 Laci Broom 12 West Davidso 6:03.84 6:03.72

1:24.564 (1:24.564) 2:56.548 (1:31.984) 4:32.573 (1:36.025)

6:03.716 (1:31.144)

-- # 171 Margaret Ann Heal 11 Durham Schoo 5:58.69 DNF

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

============================================================================

2A Meet: % 42.70 2013 Nora McKiver, T.W. Andrews

Name Year School Seed Finals H#

============================================================================

1 # 141 Kendall Jordan 12 Cummings, Hu 45.63 44.22 2

2 # 576 Mia McMillen 11 Surry Centra 47.85 44.51 2

3 # 261 Hannah Angel 12 Franklin 48.40 47.89 2

4 # 66 Hannah Dover 11 Burns 48.15 48.18 2

5 # 565 Taliya Council 11 St. Pauls 51.06 49.59 1

6 # 5 Emmi Cheek 9 Ashe County 50.38 50.00 2

7 # 351 Callie Stamey 10 Maiden High 51.03 50.07 1

8 # 6 Katlyn French 9 Ashe County 50.42 50.22 2

9 # 270 Anna Tastinger 12 Franklin 50.77 51.50 2

10 # 206 Gracie Prevette 10 East Davidso 49.94 51.52 2

11 # 167 Shamari Allen 10 Durham Schoo 54.56 52.40 1

12 # 560 Trasaunti Bell 11 Southwest On 51.49 52.44 1

13 # 480 Antoinette Brown 12 Richlands 53.17 52.92 1

14 # 118 Tessa McFarland 9 Croatan 53.64 53.65 1

15 # 172 Tamia Johnson 9 Durham Schoo 53.85 54.41 1

-- # 121 Emma Morton 12 Croatan 51.52 DNF 1

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

============================================================================

2A Meet: % 1:40.71 2017 T.W. Andrews

C. Brown, P. Simmons, J. Nesbitt, Z McKnight

School Seed Finals H#

============================================================================

1 Lexington 'A' 1:46.79 1:46.90 2

1) #343 Malaysia Smith 12 2) #341 Aquariah McIntosh 11

3) #340 Ny'Lasia Brown 12 4) #345 Isa Wall 10

2 Atkins 'A' 1:49.53 1:48.55 2

1) #12 Sierra Frontenot 11 2) #13 Alana Gill 10

3) #14 Aiyana Hale 10 4) #15 Noelle Mills-Tarmey 12

3 Croatan 'A' 1:50.59 1:49.57 2

1) #111 Logan Besemer 9 2) #117 Cameran Ladd 9

3) #112 Samia Brimmer 12 4) #124 Alyssia Trigleth 10

4 Farmville Central 'A' 1:50.48 1:49.58 2

1) #235 Kamaya Speight 9 2) #234 Nadiyah Randolph 12

3) #236 Jahnyah Willoughby 11 4) #231 Haleigh Long 9

5 Ayden-Grifton 'A' 1:51.54 1:49.89 2

1) #32 Kelly Tripp 10 2) #28 Tykeia Blount 11

3) #31 Iteyonna Morgan 10 4) #29 Zimya Croom 9

6 Central Academy of Technology 'A' 1:50.50 1:49.97 2

1) #88 Kyle MacLellan 11 2) #86 Kiersten Hicks 12

3) #89 Maysen Melchor 10 4) #90 Avery Pardue 11

7 Kinston 'A' 1:52.14 1:52.13 2

1) #314 Tamera Wooten 10 2) #312 Mekaylind Kilpatrick 12

3) #311 Tatyana Jordan 12 4) #313 Tysheka Moore 10

8 Wheatmore High School 'A' 1:54.01 1:52.31 1

1) #658 Kennedy Strickland 10 2) #659 Peyton Wilson 10

3) #660 Madeline Work 11 4) #656 Danae Henderson 12

9 Franklin 'A' 1:54.10 1:53.46 1

1) #263 Ashlynn Rylee Cassada 9 2) #262 Natalie Claire Ballard 9

3) #270 Anna Tastinger 12 4) #264 Isabelle Duchemin 10

10 Ashe County 'A' 1:55.29 1:53.51 1

1) #10 Bella Powers 12 2) #7 Gabby Harmon 10

3) #9 Jezik Martin 10 4) #6 Katlyn French 9

11 Hibriten 'A' 1:55.38 1:54.69 1

1) #298 Emily Hussong 11 2) #297 Cady Ferguson 10

3) #678 Jordan Schlageter 4) #295 Jada Brown 9

12 Burns 'A' 1:53.48 1:54.75 2

1) #69 Robyn Whitworth 9 2) #67 Essence Howze 9

3) #64 A'Ariona Burris 9 4) #68 Makaiyah Ross 10

13 Webb, J. F. 'A' 1:55.93 1:54.76 1

1) #617 Courtney Williams 10 2) #614 Mia Bess 10

3) #616 Mackayla Mcbride 10 4) #615 Faith Hunt 10

14 Maiden High 'A' 1:54.45 1:55.40 1

1) #350 Annalee Smith 10 2) #348 Alyssa Keener 11

3) #349 McKenna Parker 12 4) #351 Callie Stamey 10

15 East Bladen 'A' 1:58.53 1:58.84 1

1) #190 Aniyah McKoy 12 2) #192 Azariah Rhodie 11

3) #186 Aaniya Jackson 12 4) #676 Maya McDonald

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

============================================================================

2A Meet: % 4:00.23 2019 Ledford

B. Walls, S. Payne, L. Thorne, S. Payne

School Seed Finals H#

============================================================================

1 Franklin 'A' 4:17.66 4:09.39 2

1) #268 Hope Smith 9 2) #267 Maria Sgro 12

3) #261 Hannah Angel 12 4) #265 Dylan Garcia 12

2:07.707 (2:07.707) 3:10.720 (1:03.013) 4:09.384 (58.664)

2 Lexington 'A' 4:15.18 4:12.14 2

1) #343 Malaysia Smith 12 2) #340 Ny'Lasia Brown 12

3) #341 Aquariah McIntosh 11 4) #345 Isa Wall 10

2:04.174 (2:04.174) 3:06.532 (1:02.359) 4:12.134 (1:05.602)

3 Croatan 'A' 4:15.60 4:13.58 2

1) #112 Samia Brimmer 12 2) #117 Cameran Ladd 9

3) #124 Alyssia Trigleth 10 4) #114 Ginger Hayden 10

2:08.486 (2:08.486) 3:09.932 (1:01.447) 4:13.574 (1:03.642)

4 Atkins 'A' 4:20.65 4:14.73 2

1) #12 Sierra Frontenot 11 2) #16 Celeste Neal 12

3) #14 Aiyana Hale 10 4) #15 Noelle Mills-Tarmey 12

2:06.306 (2:06.306) 3:11.965 (1:05.659) 4:14.727 (1:02.763)

5 Farmville Central 'A' 4:35.77 4:18.25 1

1) #236 Jahnyah Willoughby 11 2) #234 Nadiyah Randolph 12

3) #235 Kamaya Speight 9 4) #232 Taylor Oden 11

2:05.852 (2:05.852) 3:10.460 (1:04.609) 4:18.249 (1:07.789)

6 First Flight 'A' 4:21.13 4:19.43 2

1) #244 Madison Pugh 11 2) #248 Maddy Wagner 12

3) #245 Mya Salch 12 4) #243 Maggie McNinch 11

2:07.819 (2:07.819) 3:14.751 (1:06.933) 4:19.426 (1:04.675)

7 Lake Norman Charter School 'A' 4:24.52 4:21.09 2

1) #328 Megan Wozniak 11 2) #325 Jenna Peterson 10

3) #324 Sasha Bernard 10 4) #329 Lily Yampolsky 9

2:12.249 (2:12.249) 3:18.790 (1:06.542) 4:21.089 (1:02.299)

8 Bandys 'A' 4:28.43 4:25.12 1

1) #39 Bailey Reynolds 11 2) #37 Emily Hedrick 9

3) #34 Lauren Buckminster 11 4) #40 Macy Rummage 11

2:26.785 (2:26.785) 3:24.862 (58.077) 4:25.112 (1:00.250)

9 North Lincoln 'A' 4:23.49 4:25.20 2

1) #391 Jaimie Klein 9 2) #396 Kelbi Pierce 10

3) #387 Cara Castro 11 4) #394 Anaia Mayner 12

2:11.726 (2:11.726) 2:14.491 (2.765) 4:25.199 (2:10.708)

10 Central Davidson 'A' 4:28.17 4:29.11 1

1) #94 Cassie Angell 10 2) #98 Preston McCain 9

3) #96 Riley Horne 10 4) #100 Gracie Phillips 10

2:15.892 (2:15.892) 3:23.260 (1:07.369) 4:29.105 (1:05.845)

11 Durham School of the Arts 'A' 4:36.40 4:29.52 1

1) #170 Jurnee Freeman 11 2) #173 Rheale May 11

3) #171 Margaret Ann Healy 11 4) #174 Kayla Nobles 9

2:18.814 (2:18.814) 3:24.763 (1:05.949) 4:29.518 (1:04.755)

12 Currituck County 'A' 4:42.90 4:38.86 1

1) #156 Ashley Reinke 11 2) #152 Serenity Doran 10

3) #153 Jasmine Gorney 11 4) #158 Erilyn Scaff 9

2:19.707 (2:19.707) 3:30.760 (1:11.054) 4:38.859 (1:08.099)

13 St. Pauls 'A' 5:18.40 4:53.27 1

1) #689 Joana Caldwell 2) #690 Jaiden Morrisey

3) #691 Saniya Baldwin 4) #565 Taliya Council 11

2:20.022 (2:20.022) 3:43.407 (1:23.385) 4:53.270 (1:09.864)

-- East Bladen 'A' 5:05.20 FS 1

1) #190 Aniyah McKoy 12 2) #192 Azariah Rhodie 11

3) #676 Maya McDonald 4) #186 Aaniya Jackson 12

-- Central Academy of Technology 'A' 4:24.55 DQ 2 Zone violation

1) #86 Kiersten Hicks 12 2) #88 Kyle MacLellan 11

3) #89 Maysen Melchor 10 4) #90 Avery Pardue 11

2:10.357 (2:10.357) 3:19.156 (1:08.799) 4:21.826 (1:02.670)

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

=========================================================================

2A Meet: % 9:39.06 2006 Cardinal Gibbons

B. O'Neil, M. Prasnikar, L. Holesh, H. Beichner

School Seed Finals

=========================================================================

1 First Flight 'A' 10:24.89 10:02.79

1) #243 Maggie McNinch 11 2) #242 Tatum Dermatas 10

3) #245 Mya Salch 12 4) #248 Maddy Wagner 12

2:27.663 (2:27.663) 4:57.473 (2:29.810) 7:32.113 (2:34.640)

10:02.783 (2:30.670)

2 Lake Norman Charter School 'A' 10:16.37 10:12.84

1) #328 Megan Wozniak 11 2) #325 Jenna Peterson 10

3) #326 Megan Rinehardt 11 4) #329 Lily Yampolsky 9

2:35.519 (2:35.519) 5:11.569 (2:36.050) 7:52.863 (2:41.294)

10:12.833 (2:19.970)

3 Croatan 'A' 10:43.88 10:15.26

1) #115 Janelle Ketner 10 2) #110 Avah Beikirch 11

3) #122 Gwen O'Brien 12 4) #126 Navaya Zales 11

2:29.407 (2:29.407) 5:09.088 (2:39.682) 7:45.564 (2:36.477)

10:15.251 (2:29.687)

4 North Lincoln 'A' 10:11.76 10:17.20

1) #387 Cara Castro 11 2) #393 Emily Laramie 10

3) #396 Kelbi Pierce 10 4) #401 Bella Wood 9

2:29.657 (2:29.657) 5:07.626 (2:37.969) 7:42.436 (2:34.810)

10:17.198 (2:34.763)

5 Durham School of the Arts 'A' 11:31.29 10:30.19

1) #169 Gabbi Battaglini 12 2) #174 Kayla Nobles 9

3) #671 Trinity Konvalinka 4) #171 Margaret Ann Healy 11

2:43.838 (2:43.838) 5:19.788 (2:35.950) 7:58.731 (2:38.943)

10:30.188 (2:31.458)

6 Bandys 'A' 10:23.27 10:34.61

1) #34 Lauren Buckminster 11 2) #37 Emily Hedrick 9

3) #39 Bailey Reynolds 11 4) #40 Macy Rummage 11

2:29.962 (2:29.962) 5:13.882 (2:43.920) 8:00.484 (2:46.603)

10:34.604 (2:34.120)

7 Currituck County 'A' 10:58.37 10:34.63

1) #156 Ashley Reinke 11 2) #157 Hailee Reinke 12

3) #152 Serenity Doran 10 4) #153 Jasmine Gorney 11

2:37.351 (2:37.351) 5:17.418 (2:40.068) 8:02.039 (2:44.622)

10:34.623 (2:32.584)

8 Central Davidson 'A' 11:00.25 11:03.62

1) #94 Cassie Angell 10 2) #96 Riley Horne 10

3) #97 Chelsea Kirk 9 4) #100 Gracie Phillips 10

2:40.902 (2:40.902) 5:21.102 (2:40.200) 8:10.231 (2:49.129)

11:03.612 (2:53.382)

9 Surry Central 'A' 11:05.16 11:08.08

1) #577 Yeira Munoz 9 2) #580 Ivy Toney 9

3) #579 Ella Priddy 9 4) #575 Lanie Fitzgerald 9

2:47.697 (2:47.697) 5:33.164 (2:45.468) 8:20.803 (2:47.639)

11:08.072 (2:47.269)

10 Richlands 'A' 11:34.84 11:09.78

1) #485 Reagan Stapleton 9 2) #483 Anna Ray 12

3) #484 Annalise Staley 10 4) #480 Antoinette Brown 12

2:57.419 (2:57.419) 5:26.969 (2:29.550) 8:24.561 (2:57.592)

11:09.776 (2:45.215)

11 Oak Grove High School 'A' 11:04.65 11:10.32

1) #436 Ellie Boger 12 2) #437 Natalia Everhart 9

3) #439 Vivian Schriner 11 4) #438 Chloe Koper 10

2:47.206 (2:47.206) 5:37.592 (2:50.387) 8:34.072 (2:56.480)

11:10.313 (2:36.242)

12 North Davidson 'A' 10:57.59 11:23.65

1) #375 Vivian Posadas 12 2) #371 Sophia Byrd 9

3) #670 Melody Lashmit 4) #370 Emma Berrier 11

2:43.697 (2:43.697) 5:39.742 (2:56.045) 8:35.497 (2:55.755)

11:23.642 (2:48.145)

13 Providence Grove 'A' 12:36.24 12:04.36

1) #461 Lily Butler 11 2) #465 Sarah Majors 9

3) #462 Caroline DuVall 9 4) #460 Jensen Auman 9

2:55.813 (2:55.813) 5:48.677 (2:52.864) 9:01.212 (3:12.535)

12:04.353 (3:03.142)

-- Brevard 'A' 10:35.06 DQ Exch outside zone

1) #49 Lucy Murray 10 2) #47 Erin Huter 11

3) #669 Arawen Leasure 4) #46 Meleha Foster 10

2:29.017 (2:29.017) 5:05.201 (2:36.184) 7:51.526 (2:46.325)

10:47.572 (2:56.047)

Girls Pole Vault

=========================================================================

2A Meet: % 12-06.50 2019 Sarah Brown, Surry Central

Name Year School Seed Finals

=========================================================================

1 # 667 Abigail Tully 11 Wilkes Centr 10-06.00 10-00.00

7-00 7-06 8-00 8-06 9-00 9-06 10-00 10-06

O P O P O O O XXX

2 # 397 Chloe Soorus 11 North Lincol 10-00.00 9-06.00

7-00 7-06 8-00 8-06 9-00 9-06 10-00

P P O O O O XXX

3 # 357 Fallon Koob 12 Mount Pleasa 9-06.00 J9-06.00

7-00 7-06 8-00 8-06 9-00 9-06 10-00

P P O XXO O O XXX

4 # 392 Abigall Lamoutte 10 North Lincol 9-00.00 9-00.00

7-00 7-06 8-00 8-06 9-00 9-06

P O O O O XXX

5 # 121 Emma Morton 12 Croatan 7-06.00 8-06.00

7-00 7-06 8-00 8-06 9-00

P P O O XXX

5 # 57 Olivia Ellis 11 Bunker Hill 8-00.00 8-06.00

7-00 7-06 8-00 8-06 9-00

P O O O XXX

7 # 580 Ivy Toney 9 Surry Centra 8-00.00 7-00.00

7-00 7-06

O XXX

8 # 119 Jadyn Melby 9 Croatan 6-06.00 J7-00.00

7-00 7-06

XXO XXX

-- # 578 Peggy Prevette 12 Surry Centra 9-00.00 NH

7-00 7-06 8-00 8-06 9-00

P P P P XXX

Girls Shot Put

=========================================================================

2A Meet: % 44-01.50 2002 Beverly Burnett, Cummings

Name Year School Seed Finals

=========================================================================

1 # 2 Katie Horne 12 Anson 35-11.00 37-08.00

37-02.75 34-07.50 36-03 36-07 37-05.50 37-08

2 # 383 Ashanti Lynch 11 North Lenoir 33-08.50 36-02.00

33-05.75 35-08 35-06.50 34-10.25 36-02 35-01.75

3 # 120 Sarah Melby 12 Croatan 36-11.00 35-05.25

32-08.50 33-08.75 35-05.25 34-10.25 33-09.25 FOUL

4 # 123 Mia Raynor 12 Croatan 35-07.00 35-00.50

33-04 29-10.50 30-08.75 35-00.50 34-08 33-00.25

5 # 176 Precious Ogboko 11 Durham Schoo 32-11.50 34-11.25

31-01.25 33-09 29-07 32-10.25 34-11.25 34-02.50

6 # 502 Alana Warren 10 R-S Central 32-02.75 34-09.25

33-03.75 34-09.25 32-03.25 32-09 31-07.75 33-03

7 # 374 Paige McNair 12 North Davids 35-11.50 34-04.75

33-02.25 28-08.50 33-02.25 32-01.50 FOUL 34-04.75

8 # 154 Ashley Lindsey 11 Currituck Co 34-09.00 32-10.00

32-10 32-09 28-03 30-04.75 31-04.25 29-02.25

9 # 3 Talia Marshall 12 Anson 32-05.75 32-00.00

31-00.75 31-09.75 32-00 FOUL FOUL FOUL

10 # 475 Kylie Vaughn 11 Randleman 32-00.50 31-09.75

28-00.25 30-06.25 31-09.75

11 # 35 Elizabeth Carpent 11 Bandys 30-08.50 31-02.75

30-09.25 29-03.25 31-02.75

12 # 463 Malea Garrison 12 Providence G 32-04.50 30-11.00

30-11 29-10.25 29-10

13 # 8 Emily Hartsoe 9 Ashe County 32-09.75 30-09.75

30-09.75 29-09.50 29-11.75

14 # 621 Jess Vendrick 11 West Bladen 33-05.00 29-09.75

29-06 29-08 29-09.75

15 # 496 Armani Baker 12 R-S Central 30-00.00 26-00.50

FOUL 24-09.50 26-00.50

-- # 347 Ella Capps 10 Madison 30-03.00 FOUL

FOUL FOUL FOUL

Girls Discus Throw

=========================================================================

2A Meet: % 143-10 2019 Teteateh Snoh, Durham Sch. Arts

Name Year School Seed Finals

=========================================================================

1 # 8 Emily Hartsoe 9 Ashe County 121-09 123-03

122-06 FOUL 123-03 121-10 FOUL 115-06

2 # 120 Sarah Melby 12 Croatan 129-10 123-01

109-07 115-05 106-05 96-07 123-01 109-02

3 # 212 Taryn Giles-Robin 12 East Lincoln 112-06 108-00

108-00 107-02 107-06 105-02 97-10 107-07

4 # 388 Carly Correll 10 North Lincol 105-08 102-08

91-09 102-08 FOUL 86-05 87-03 90-02

5 # 290 Leanna Pfeiffer 12 Heide Trask 104-01 101-05

81-00 90-00 85-00 92-07 81-01 101-05

6 # 123 Mia Raynor 12 Croatan 98-10 99-03

93-00 90-05 93-07 99-03 96-01 93-09

7 # 36 Logan Dutka 11 Bandys 96-00 98-03

75-10 FOUL 88-08 90-11 93-01 98-03

8 # 502 Alana Warren 10 R-S Central 90-04 97-11

FOUL 90-05 79-08 88-04 89-09 97-11

9 # 175 Savannah Norris 11 Durham Schoo 89-09 86-04

76-11 86-04 FOUL 76-00 84-06 79-01

10 # 3 Talia Marshall 12 Anson 102-05 85-04

FOUL 85-04 FOUL

11 # 574 Shanell Daniels 11 Surry Centra 89-05 83-06

83-06 FOUL FOUL

12 # 154 Ashley Lindsey 11 Currituck Co 99-07 81-09

FOUL 81-09 79-09

13 # 657 Rylee Reidling 10 Wheatmore Hi 80-00 81-03

81-02 FOUL 81-03

14 # 474 Iniyah Mitchell 10 Randleman 81-09 75-07

65-06 75-07 74-06

15 # 477 Kirston Fields 12 Red Springs 77-11 71-00

71-00 65-04 52-10

-- # 650 Skye Pereira 11 West Wilkes 87-07 FOUL

FOUL FOUL FOUL

Boys 100 Meter Dash

=================================================================================

2A Meet: % 10.47 2011 Kedrick Davis, Berry Academy

Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H#

=================================================================================

1 # 330 Blaise Atkinson 11 Lake Norman 10.90 10.98 -0.7 2

2 # 237 DaMarr Harvey 12 Farmville Ce 11.24 11.06 -0.7 2

3 # 148 Jonathan Paylor 9 Cummings, Hu 11.25 11.09 -0.5 1

4 # 288 Jonathon Willis 10 Greene Centr 11.66 11.20 -0.5 1

5 # 527 Kemari Houze 8 Shelby 11.02 11.21 -0.7 2

6 # 582 Correy McManus 9 T.W. Andrews 11.60 11.27 -0.5 1

7 # 101 Keyshawn Breedlov 10 Central Davi 11.12 11.32 -0.7 2

8 # 607 Kaymond Farrior 11 Wallace-Rose 11.42 11.33 -0.5 1

9 # 478 Eddrick James 11 Red Springs 11.45 11.37 -0.5 1

10 # 589 Cameron Walker 9 Thomasville 11.04 11.42 -0.7 2

11 # 368 Devan Crawford 11 Newton-Conov 11.33 11.46 -0.5 1

12 # 91 Aaron Higgins 9 Central Acad 11.22 11.50 -0.7 2 11.498

13 # 570 Martell Gunter 12 St. Pauls 11.39 11.50 -0.5 1 11.500

14 # 367 Tralon Mitchell 10 Nash Central 11.24 12.03 -0.7 2

-- # 583 Corj CJ Dickerson 10 Thomasville 11.17 FS -0.7 2

Boys 200 Meter Dash

=================================================================================

2A Meet: % 21.23 2013 James Drummond, Lexington

Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H#

=================================================================================

1 # 330 Blaise Atkinson 11 Lake Norman 22.29 22.15 -1.4 2

2 # 237 DaMarr Harvey 12 Farmville Ce 22.12 22.31 -1.4 2

3 # 339 Dalton Zimmerman 12 Ledford 22.26 22.32 -1.4 2

4 # 379 Justice Lawrence 12 North Forsyt 22.51 22.54 -1.4 2

5 # 148 Jonathan Paylor 9 Cummings, Hu 22.82 22.56 -1.6 1

6 # 521 Christian Morgan 12 Salisbury 22.94 22.74 -1.6 1

7 # 367 Tralon Mitchell 10 Nash Central 22.37 22.75 -1.4 2

8 # 583 Corj CJ Dickerson 10 Thomasville 22.62 22.76 -1.4 2

9 # 478 Eddrick James 11 Red Springs 23.48 23.36 -1.6 1

10 # 144 Christian Gore 11 Cummings, Hu 22.81 23.42 -1.6 1

11 # 184 Jaidan Turner-Low 11 Durham Schoo 23.36 23.63 -1.6 1

12 # 384 Justin Cobb 11 North Lenoir 23.15 23.80 -1.6 1

13 # 531 Joshua Handy 9 Smoky Mounta 23.45 23.94 -1.6 1

14 # 288 Jonathon Willis 10 Greene Centr 22.75 24.13 -1.4 2

-- # 368 Devan Crawford 11 Newton-Conov 22.71 DNF -1.4 2

Boys 400 Meter Dash

============================================================================

2A Meet: % 47.41 2013 Andre Steele, Salisbury

Name Year School Seed Finals H#

============================================================================

1 # 339 Dalton Zimmerman 12 Ledford 49.97 49.86 2

2 # 237 DaMarr Harvey 12 Farmville Ce 50.45 50.18 2

3 # 291 Samuel Scott 11 Heide Trask 51.31 50.84 2

4 # 148 Jonathan Paylor 9 Cummings, Hu 52.28 51.08 1

5 # 277 Luis Torres 11 Franklin 51.32 51.11 2

6 # 644 Jacob Adkins 12 West Stokes 50.96 51.49 2

7 # 369 Tyler Johnson 12 Newton-Conov 51.40 51.60 1

8 # 179 Adrien Jacobs 10 Durham Schoo 52.43 51.67 1

9 # 363 Britton Weems 12 Mount Pleasa 52.85 51.75 1

10 # 533 Benjamin Hunt 12 South Granvi 52.18 52.10 1

11 # 131 Kenny Lombreglia 11 Croatan 51.13 52.75 2

12 # 70 Trey Young 12 Burns 51.33 52.94 2

13 # 80 Sebastian Hammill 11 Carrboro 54.36 53.18 1

14 # 454 Vance Jones 11 Patton 51.07 53.35 2

15 # 602 Zakhi Mitchell 9 Walkertown 52.78 54.21 1

Boys 800 Meter Run

=========================================================================

2A Meet: % 1:51.70 2005 Elijah Inuwa, Central Academy

Name Year School Seed Finals

=========================================================================

1 # 331 Grant Howlett 12 Lake Norman 1:58.42 1:53.78

58.502 (58.502) 1:53.773 (55.272)

2 # 410 Miles Phillips 12 North Lincol 1:56.92 1:56.09

58.780 (58.780) 1:56.085 (57.305)

3 # 41 David Birkhofer J 11 Bandys 1:58.51 1:56.89

58.263 (58.263) 1:56.886 (58.623)

4 # 250 Warner Campbell 11 First Flight 1:59.56 1:59.60

59.031 (59.031) 1:59.595 (1:00.564)

5 # 252 Henry Stecher 12 First Flight 2:01.80 2:00.15

59.362 (59.362) 2:00.150 (1:00.788)

6 # 403 Jared Campbell 12 North Lincol 1:59.22 2:00.36

59.330 (59.330) 2:00.351 (1:01.022)

7 # 646 Cameron Knox 12 West Stokes 2:04.02 2:02.34

1:00.462 (1:00.462) 2:02.335 (1:01.873)

8 # 74 Quinn Baker 11 Carrboro 2:05.26 2:03.41

59.340 (59.340) 2:03.406 (1:04.067)

9 # 78 Kieran Dewalt 12 Carrboro 2:06.72 2:05.62

1:01.570 (1:01.570) 2:05.612 (1:04.043)

10 # 179 Adrien Jacobs 10 Durham Schoo 2:06.46 2:06.41

1:00.790 (1:00.790) 2:06.405 (1:05.615)

11 # 21 Ethan Hall 11 Atkins 2:06.72 2:06.46

1:01.096 (1:01.096) 2:06.457 (1:05.362)

12 # 109 Spencer Westerbee 12 Clinton 2:07.16 2:07.23

1:01.110 (1:01.110) 2:07.230 (1:06.120)

13 # 183 Jackson Steffens 10 Durham Schoo 2:09.59 2:07.74

1:02.588 (1:02.588) 2:07.731 (1:05.143)

14 # 93 Emanuel Williams 10 Central Acad 2:08.17 2:07.96

1:01.941 (1:01.941) 2:07.955 (1:06.014)

15 # 359 Sawyer Helms 11 Mount Pleasa 2:12.29 2:11.81

1:03.771 (1:03.771) 2:11.807 (1:08.037)

-- # 140 James Wallace 10 Croatan 2:05.33 DNF

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

=================================================================================

2A Meet: % 13.79 2016 Elliott Graves, Reidsville

Name Year School Seed Finals Wind H#

=================================================================================

1 # 330 Blaise Atkinson 11 Lake Norman 14.52 14.34 -0.9 2

2 # 521 Christian Morgan 12 Salisbury 15.36 15.19 -0.9 2

3 # 101 Keyshawn Breedlov 10 Central Davi 15.31 15.68 -0.9 2

4 # 510 Rashod Lynch 12 R-S Central 15.78 15.83 -0.9 2

5 # 147 Dylantae James 11 Cummings, Hu 15.81 15.91 -0.9 2

6 # 151 Aazon Timmons 12 Cummings, Hu 16.21 15.98 -0.9 2

7 # 209 Russell Gaby 12 East Duplin 17.06 16.14 -0.7 1

8 # 180 Kaleb Lucas 10 Durham Schoo 16.41 16.21 -0.7 1

9 # 144 Christian Gore 11 Cummings, Hu 15.83 16.22 -0.9 2

10 # 612 William Reid 11 Washington 15.98 16.28 -0.9 2

11 # 207 Ivan Olmedo 12 East Davidso 16.31 16.30 -0.7 1

12 # 279 Kevin Cervantes 12 Fred T. Foar 16.45 16.55 -0.7 1

13 # 293 Brian Eley 11 Hertford Cou 17.22 16.76 -0.7 1

14 # 361 Davis Neel 10 Mount Pleasa 16.90 17.30 -0.7 1

15 # 292 Montez Bishop 12 Hertford Cou 16.97 17.91 -0.7 1

16 # 413 Liam Sutton 10 North Lincol 16.42 18.42 -0.7 1

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

============================================================================

2A Meet: % 41.78 2011 Berry Academy

K. Davis, C. Hudson, T. Winchester, G. Hopper

School Seed Finals H#

============================================================================

1 Thomasville 'A' 43.52 42.96 2

1) #586 Yu'Neeke Payne 12 2) #589 Cameron Walker 9

3) #584 Landon Johnson 12 4) #583 Corj CJ Dickerson 10

2 Shelby 'A' 44.09 43.30 2

1) #528 Bricen Kee 8 2) #527 Kemari Houze 8

3) #526 Izay Bridges 8 4) #525 Tyler Arrington 11

3 Wallace-Rose Hill 'A' 43.74 43.42 2

1) #605 Tyreek Cromity 12 2) #608 Johan Owens 12

3) #609 Kanye Roberts 11 4) #607 Kaymond Farrior 11

4 Cummings, Hugh M. 'A' 43.90 43.87 2

1) #147 Dylantae James 11 2) #144 Christian Gore 11

3) #149 Noah Poteat 11 4) #148 Jonathan Paylor 9

5 Bunker Hill 'A' 45.95 44.38 1

1) #60 Chadz Stevenson 11 2) #61 Ayden Thompson 10

3) #58 Devin Brice 9 4) #59 Kaliq Ramseur 12

6 North Forsyth 'A' 44.66 44.49 1

1) #381 Shawn Randle 12 2) #380 Jacob Patterson 9

3) #688 Justin Lane 4) #379 Justice Lawrence 12

7 South Granville 'A' 44.75 44.63 1

1) #535 Jabari Wade 12 2) #533 Benjamin Hunt 12

3) #534 Victor Sloan 12 4) #532 Rashad Daniel 12

8 Jordan-Matthews 'A' 44.66 44.71 1

1) #304 Eral Jones 12 2) #309 Xavier Woods 12

3) #303 Jayden Davis 12 4) #308 Jacquez Thompson 12

9 Mount Pleasant 'A' 44.40 44.75 2

1) #362 Bryce Parker 12 2) #360 Walker Medlin 12

3) #358 Adam Abernathy 11 4) #364 Maxwell White 12

10 West Stanly 'A' 45.12 44.93 1

1) #638 Braden Hartsell 11 2) #635 Christian Bowden 12

3) #639 Avery Little 12 4) #642 Adam Stirewalt 11

11 Kinston 'A' 44.37 44.95 2

1) #316 Ja'mear Flowers 9 2) #317 Malik Jones 12

3) #315 Mechaelin Davis 12 4) #322 Jamaurus Sutton 12

12 East Bladen 'A' 44.93 45.16 1

1) #197 Jayden Dailey 9 2) #194 Malcolm Bolden 10

3) #196 Charles Brown 12 4) #198 Timothy McLean 11

13 R-S Central 'A' 45.23 45.40 1

1) #509 Tyler Logan 11 2) #507 Jaiden Coston 11

3) #514 Ty'Quan Whitesides 11 4) #508 Jayden Hooper 12

14 Southwest Edgecombe 'A' 44.37 45.44 2

1) #559 Damon Winstead 9 2) #555 Princeton Loch 10

3) #557 Tayshaun Pittman 12 4) #554 Larry Jones 12

15 Brevard 'A' 45.89 46.07 1

1) #56 Bronsyn Wyant 9 2) #52 Hadden Johnson 10

3) #53 Kyle Lovett 10 4) #50 Brooks Berry 10

-- Greene Central 'A' 44.05 DQ 2 Zone Violation

1) #287 Jaden Tyson 11 2) #286 Josiah Thompson 10

3) #285 Jamari Coppege 10 4) #288 Jonathon Willis 10

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

============================================================================

2A Meet: % 3:21.43 1987 North Rowan

K. Cuthrell, A. Steele, A. Brittain, H. Archie

School Seed Finals H#

============================================================================

1 Ledford 'A' 3:30.81 3:28.62 2

1) #333 Blake Boyette 12 2) #334 Jacob Brown 12

3) #336 CJ Compton 11 4) #339 Dalton Zimmerman 12

1:46.046 (1:46.046) 2:39.754 (53.709) 3:28.616 (48.862)

2 Croatan 'A' 3:30.42 3:29.47 2

1) #140 James Wallace 10 2) #135 Luke Nicolajsen 9

3) #131 Kenny Lombreglia 11 4) #133 Thomas McCabe 12

1:46.563 (1:46.563) 2:38.323 (51.760) 3:29.464 (51.142)

3 West Stokes 'A' 3:32.70 3:32.98 2

1) #648 Dillon Stanley 10 2) #647 Cody Rakes 11

3) #646 Cameron Knox 12 4) #644 Jacob Adkins 12

1:47.776 (1:47.776) 2:41.847 (54.072) 3:32.976 (51.129)

4 North Lincoln 'A' 3:31.08 3:34.24 2

1) #409 Kolton Hodges 10 2) #415 Cole Wesson 12

3) #403 Jared Campbell 12 4) #410 Miles Phillips 12

1:50.037 (1:50.037) 2:42.774 (52.738) 3:34.232 (51.458)

5 Central Davidson 'A' 3:35.77 3:35.19 2

1) #105 Nick Nelson 12 2) #107 Nick Tuttle 12

3) #106 Colby Trantham 11 4) #102 Austin DeGeorge 10

1:47.839 (1:47.839) 2:43.193 (55.354) 3:35.183 (51.990)

6 Oak Grove High School 'A' 3:39.55 3:35.38 1

1) #440 Cecil Hairston 12 2) #444 Will Todd 12

3) #442 Jacob Murphy 11 4) #441 Jeffery Jones 11

1:47.914 (1:47.914) 2:42.195 (54.282) 3:35.372 (53.178)

7 Fred T. Foard 'A' 3:33.72 3:37.02 2

1) #282 Christopher Kauffman 11 2) #281 Nathanael Hughes 11

3) #284 Kobus Wilkinson 12 4) #280 Will Elkins 11

1:49.599 (1:49.599) 2:43.481 (53.882) 3:37.017 (53.537)

8 Durham School of the Arts 'A' 3:37.23 3:37.15 2

1) #184 Jaidan Turner-Lowry 11 2) #181 Liam Markham 9

3) #182 Gyasi Spruill 10 4) #179 Adrien Jacobs 10

1:50.456 (1:50.456) 2:44.891 (54.435) 3:37.149 (52.259)

9 Franklin 'A' 3:39.63 3:37.46 1

1) #277 Luis Torres 11 2) #271 Noah Jackson Guy 10

3) #276 Nathan Stamey 12 4) #273 Isaiah Roots 10

1:50.955 (1:50.955) 2:46.275 (55.320) 3:37.460 (51.185)

10 Jordan-Matthews 'A' 3:45.23 3:38.24 1

1) #307 Calvin Schwartz 11 2) #308 Jacquez Thompson 12

3) #305 Carlos Rojas 11 4) #304 Eral Jones 12

1:50.662 (1:50.662) 2:47.334 (56.672) 3:38.231 (50.898)

11 R-S Central 'A' 3:40.73 3:38.30 1

1) #506 Isaiah Boone 12 2) #514 Ty'Quan Whitesides 11

3) #504 Garry Ankrom 12 4) #512 Van Robbins 11

1:50.224 (1:50.224) 2:46.326 (56.103) 3:38.297 (51.972)

12 Richlands 'A' 3:36.83 3:43.44 2

1) #488 Jaden Jenkins 12 2) #487 Luke Isabelle 12

3) #489 Jackson Marchman 11 4) #486 Kai Blizzard 12

1:45.031 (1:45.031) 2:41.877 (56.847) 3:43.431 (1:01.554)

13 Farmville Central 'A' 3:45.30 3:44.46 1

1) #240 Dantavious Short 12 2) #241 Malachi Wolf 11

3) #237 DaMarr Harvey 12 4) #239 Nazir Scott 10

1:50.039 (1:50.039) 2:44.839 (54.800) 3:44.460 (59.622)

14 Kinston 'A' 3:42.99 3:46.38 1

1) #317 Malik Jones 12 2) #320 Rakeem Powe-Stanley 12

3) #319 Jalen Moore 12 4) #321 Donielle Roberson 12

1:50.874 (1:50.874) 2:47.347 (56.474) 3:46.379 (59.032)

15 Trinity High 'A' 3:44.75 3:47.77 1

1) #593 Jonathan Hill 11 2) #591 Michael Connelly 11

3) #597 Thomas Vickers 11 4) #594 Dylan Hodges 10

1:52.144 (1:52.144) 2:48.396 (56.253) 3:47.766 (59.370)

16 Carrboro 'A' 3:45.42 3:48.19 1

1) #82 John Preisser 11 2) #79 Alexander Emmons 11

3) #80 Sebastian Hammill 11 4) #75 Nicholas Becker 12

1:55.162 (1:55.162) 2:52.299 (57.137) 3:48.181 (55.883)

Women - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored

===============================================================================

1) North Lincoln 69

2) Cummings, Hugh M. 64

3) Croatan 63.50

4) Lexington 49

5) West Iredell 35

5) Franklin 35

7) Lake Norman Charter School 31

8) First Flight 26

9) R-S Central 22

10) Atkins 18

11) Surry Central 17

12) Durham School of the Arts 16

13) Lincolnton 14

13) West Stanly 14

13) Ashe County 14

16) Ayden-Grifton 13

17) South Rowan 12

17) St. Pauls 12

17) Anson 12

20) Wilkes Central 10

21) Farmville Central 9

21) Carrboro 9

23) Patton 8

23) North Lenoir 8

25) Forest Hills 7

25) Richlands 7

25) Northeastern 7

28) Providence Grove 6

28) Hibriten 6

28) East Lincoln 6

28) Fred T. Foard 6

28) Washington 6

28) Mount Pleasant 6

28) Bandys 6

35) Burns 5

36) Eastern Randolph High Sch 4.50

37) Southwest Edgecombe 4

37) Mountain Heritage 4

37) Heide Trask 4

37) Walkertown 4

41) Bunker Hill 3.50

42) Trinity High 3

42) Currituck County 3

42) West Wilkes 3

42) Central Academy of Technol 3

46) Ledford 2.50

47) Maiden High 2

47) Salisbury 2

47) Brevard 2

47) Kinston 2

47) North Davidson 2

47) North Forsyth 2

53) Forbush 1

53) Central Davidson 1

53) Wheatmore High School 1

Men - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored

===============================================================================

1) North Lincoln 66

2) Lake Norman Charter School 60

3) Cummings, Hugh M. 47

4) Ledford 36

5) Croatan 31

5) R-S Central 31

7) East Burke 30

8) Salisbury 27

8) Thomasville 27

10) Farmville Central 24

11) Shelby 20

12) First Flight 19

13) Franklin 17

14) Oak Grove High School 15.50

15) South Rowan 12.50

16) Bandys 12

16) Wallace-Rose Hill 12

16) Central Davidson 12

19) West Stanly 11

19) Carrboro 11

19) Atkins 11

19) West Stokes 11

23) Eastern Randolph High Scho 10

23) Wilkes Central 10

25) Northeastern 9

25) Owen, Charles D. 9

25) West Wilkes 9

28) North Lenoir 8

28) North Forsyth 8

30) Kinston 7

31) Heide Trask 6

32) Walkertown 5

32) Greene Central 5

32) East Duplin 5

32) Durham School of the Arts 5

32) James Kenan 5

32) Patton 5 38) Trinity High 4

38) Bunker Hill 4

38) St. Pauls 4

38) Surry Central 4

38) East Bladen 4

38) West Davidson 4

44) Jordan-Matthews 3

44) North Pitt 3

44) T.W. Andrews 3

47) East Rutherford 2.50

47) Pisgah 2.50

49) West Bladen 2

49) Newton-Conover 2

49) Fred T. Foard 2

49) South Granville 2

49) Nash Central 2

49) North Surry 2

55) Mount Pleasant 1

55) Anson 1

55) North Davidson 1