2021 3A West Regional Girls Tennis Results (Oct. 22-23)
3A West Region Individual Women’s Tennis Tournament
(Site: Hickory City Park, Hickory, NC; Oct. 22-23)
Singles Results:
1st - Alexis Wolgemuth, Foard High School, Shawn Miller
2nd - Rennie Liu, Forestview High School, Carissa White
3rd - Emma Carver, North Lincoln High School, Neill Tapp
4th - Elizabeth Anderson, Enka High School, Todd Suarez
Doubles Results:
1st - Anneke Lam & Cooper Richardson, Tuscola High School, Andrew Jackson
2nd - Ellie Holzman & Nicole Kozischek, Hickory High School, Jackie Finley
3rd - Maggie Lu & Jessica Normile, Forestview High School, Carissa White
4th - Maddy McKinley & Lily Grace McCollough, Cramer High School, Kacie Strong
Singles:
1st round:
Sierra Sellers (Tuscola) d. Meghan Restino (North Lincoln) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0
Alyssa Smith (Franklin) d. Anna Schmidt (Foard) 6-2, 6-0
Elizabeth Anderson (Enka) d. Caroline Beaty (South Point) 6-0, 6-0
Emma Carver (North Lincoln) d. Ellie Deacon (Freedom) 6-0, 6-0
Lauren Lucas (South Point) d. Sara Parrott (Pisgah) 6-3, 6-2
Audrey Hood (West Henderson) d. Susan Christy (Forestview) 6-4, 6-1
Alexis Wolgemuth (Foard) d. Charlotte Gardner (Hibriten) 6-0, 6-0
2nd round:
Rennie Liu (Forestview) d. Sellers 6-0, 6-0
Anderson d. Smith 6-1, 6-0
Carver d. Lucas 6-0, 6-1
Wolgemuth d. Hood 6-0, 6-0
Semi-final round:
Liu d. Anderson 6-0, 6-0
Wolgemuth d. Carver 6-3, 6-1
Championship round:
Wolgemuth d. Liu 3-6, 6-0, 5-3 (Ret)
Consolation:
Carver d. Anderson 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
1st round:
Anneke Lam/Cooper Richardson (Tuscola) d. Zada Little/Maleah Lovell (Ashe County) 6-0, 6-1
Anna Gore/Natalie Gore (North Lincoln) d. Emilia Vargas/Emily Koehler (South Point) 6-3, 6-4
Maddy McKinley/Lily Grace McCollough (Cramer) d. Carmen Sgro/Kate Phillips (Franklin) 6-2, 6-2
Hannah McGuirk/Molly McGuirk (East Lincoln) d. Asiyah Swain/Azyah Titus (West Charlotte) 6-0, 6-0
Cassey Vaught/Kennedi Harper (Hibriten) d. Viviana Smith/Hailey Glaspy (North Henderson) 6-3, 7-5
Maggie Lu/Jessica Normile (Forestview) d. Elleigh Williams/Sydney Templeton (North Iredell) 6-0, 6-2
Tori Knight/Catherine Jones (West Henderson) d. Grace Duncan/Elizabeth Smith (Enka) 6-4, 6-2
Ellie Holzman/Nicole Kozischek (Hickory) d. Abby Humphries/Trista Williams (Crest) 6-0, 6-0
2nd round:
Lam/Richardson d. Gore/Gore 6-1, 6-1
McKinley/McCollough d. McGuirk/McGuirk 6-1, 6-1
Lu/Normile d. Vaught/Harper 6-1, 6-1
Holzman/Kozischek d. Knight/Jones 6-1, 6-0
Semi-final round: Lam/Richardson d. McKinley/McCollough 1-6, 6-2, 6-4
Holzman/Kozischek d. Lu/Normile 6-3, 1-6, 6-2
Championship round:
Lam/Richardson d. Holzman/Kozischek 6-3, 6-4
Consolation round:
Lu/Normile d. McKinley/McCollough 6-4, 6-0
