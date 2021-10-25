2021 3A West Regional Girls Tennis Results (Oct. 22-23)

Staff Writer
Monday, October 25, 2021
HICKORY, NC

3A West Region Individual Women’s Tennis Tournament

(Site: Hickory City Park, Hickory, NC; Oct. 22-23)

Singles Results:

1st - Alexis Wolgemuth, Foard High School, Shawn Miller

2nd - Rennie Liu, Forestview High School, Carissa White

3rd - Emma Carver, North Lincoln High School, Neill Tapp

4th - Elizabeth Anderson, Enka High School, Todd Suarez

Doubles Results:

1st - Anneke Lam & Cooper Richardson, Tuscola High School, Andrew Jackson

2nd - Ellie Holzman & Nicole Kozischek, Hickory High School, Jackie Finley

3rd - Maggie Lu & Jessica Normile, Forestview High School, Carissa White

4th - Maddy McKinley & Lily Grace McCollough, Cramer High School, Kacie Strong

Singles:

1st round:

Sierra Sellers (Tuscola) d. Meghan Restino (North Lincoln) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0

Alyssa Smith (Franklin) d. Anna Schmidt (Foard) 6-2, 6-0

Elizabeth Anderson (Enka) d. Caroline Beaty (South Point) 6-0, 6-0

Emma Carver (North Lincoln) d. Ellie Deacon (Freedom) 6-0, 6-0

Lauren Lucas (South Point) d. Sara Parrott (Pisgah) 6-3, 6-2

Audrey Hood (West Henderson) d. Susan Christy (Forestview) 6-4, 6-1

Alexis Wolgemuth (Foard) d. Charlotte Gardner (Hibriten) 6-0, 6-0

2nd round:

Rennie Liu (Forestview) d. Sellers 6-0, 6-0

Anderson d. Smith 6-1, 6-0

Carver d. Lucas 6-0, 6-1

Wolgemuth d. Hood 6-0, 6-0

Semi-final round:

Liu d. Anderson 6-0, 6-0

Wolgemuth d. Carver 6-3, 6-1

Championship round:

Wolgemuth d. Liu 3-6, 6-0, 5-3 (Ret)

Consolation:

Carver d. Anderson 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

1st round:

Anneke Lam/Cooper Richardson (Tuscola) d. Zada Little/Maleah Lovell (Ashe County) 6-0, 6-1

Anna Gore/Natalie Gore (North Lincoln) d. Emilia Vargas/Emily Koehler (South Point) 6-3, 6-4

Maddy McKinley/Lily Grace McCollough (Cramer) d. Carmen Sgro/Kate Phillips (Franklin) 6-2, 6-2

Hannah McGuirk/Molly McGuirk (East Lincoln) d. Asiyah Swain/Azyah Titus (West Charlotte) 6-0, 6-0

Cassey Vaught/Kennedi Harper (Hibriten) d. Viviana Smith/Hailey Glaspy (North Henderson) 6-3, 7-5

Maggie Lu/Jessica Normile (Forestview) d. Elleigh Williams/Sydney Templeton (North Iredell) 6-0, 6-2

Tori Knight/Catherine Jones (West Henderson) d. Grace Duncan/Elizabeth Smith (Enka) 6-4, 6-2

Ellie Holzman/Nicole Kozischek (Hickory) d. Abby Humphries/Trista Williams (Crest) 6-0, 6-0

2nd round:

Lam/Richardson d. Gore/Gore 6-1, 6-1

McKinley/McCollough d. McGuirk/McGuirk 6-1, 6-1

Lu/Normile d. Vaught/Harper 6-1, 6-1

Holzman/Kozischek d. Knight/Jones 6-1, 6-0

Semi-final round: Lam/Richardson d. McKinley/McCollough 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

Holzman/Kozischek d. Lu/Normile 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Championship round:

Lam/Richardson d. Holzman/Kozischek 6-3, 6-4

Consolation round:

Lu/Normile d. McKinley/McCollough 6-4, 6-0

