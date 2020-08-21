2020-21 PREP SPORTS SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Fred T. Foard right side/outside hitter Jamianne Rapasardi-Foster

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association recently voted to manipulate the 2020-21 prep sports calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the O-N-E is beginning a preseason senior spotlight series focusing on these student-athletes.

If you would like for your athlete to be involved in this ‘Senior spotlight’ series, email us at onesports@observernewsonline.com.

In the first installment of the series, the O-N-E is focusing on Fred T. Foard volleyball player Jamianne Rapasardi-Foster.

See full version in the weekend edition of the O-N-E.