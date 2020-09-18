2020-21 PREP SPORTS SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Fred T. Foard right side Katrina Cloer

Lady Tigers’ volleyball right side Katrina Cloer. (Photo courtesy of Katrina Cloer)
By: 
Marcus Smith
Sports Editor
Friday, September 18, 2020
NEWTON, NC

Although the North Carolina High School Athletic Association manipulated the 2020-21 prep sports calendar due to COVID-19, the O-N-E is continuing its preseason senior spotlight series.

If you would like your 2020-21 student-athlete to be included in this series, email us at onesports@observernewsonline.com.

In this next installment of the spotlight, the O-N-E focuses on Fred T. Foard volleyball player Katrina Cloer.

Cloer - 5’6” - plays right side for the Lady Tigers’ varsity volleyball team.

See complete spotlight in the weekend edition of the O-N-E.

Tags:

Category: