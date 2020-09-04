2020-21 PREP SPORTS SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Fred T. Foard outside hitter Michelle Thao

Although the North Carolina High School Athletic Association manipulated the 2020-21 prep sports calendar due to COVID-19, the O-N-E is continuing its preseason senior spotlight series.

If you would like your 2020-21 student-athlete to be included in this series, email us at onesports@observernewsonline.com.

In the second installment of the spotlight, the O-N-E is focusing on Fred T. Foard volleyball player Michelle Thao.

See the complete spotlight in the weekend edition of the O-N-E.