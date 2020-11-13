2020-21 PREP SPORTS SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Fred T. Foard cheer base/back spot Madeline Greenway

The official 2020-21 prep sports season begins next week after months of deliberation by the state government, as well as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA).

Nevertheless, the O-N-E will continue its ‘Senior Spotlight’ series.

Although the first two sports in action are cross country and volleyball, this next installment of the spotlight will be focused on Fred T. Foard senior cheer base/back spot Madeline Greenway.

2020-21 Senior Questionnaire

1. What is your nickname, if applicable?

- Maddie.

2. What is your favorite food?

- Waffles.

3. What is your favorite off-season activity?

- Doing yoga.

(Read full spotlight in the weekend edition of the O-N-E.)