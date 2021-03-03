2020-21 PREP BASKETBALL 2A ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS: Lady Bears senior Addie Wray earns 2nd-straight NFAC POTY honors; Lady Red Devils sophomore Cassidy Geddes collects 1st SFAC POTY award

The 2020-21 prep basketball conference awards from the South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conferences were recently released.

For the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, Bunker Hill senior point guard Addie Wray was named the Girls Conference Player of the Year (her second-straight POTY nod). Wray and company finished this season as conference champions for the first time in over a decade (10-0) and made it to the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A West state playoffs (12-1 overall).

Lady Bears juniors Faith Isenhour, Olivia Ellis (her first nod), seniors Camryn Bryant and DaLesha Linebarger (honorable mention) join Wray as all-conference picks.

Also making the NFAC list is Fred T. Foard junior point guard Alexis Wolgemuth.

Wolgemuth averaged 23.5 points per game in eight games played (according to MaxPreps). She also shot a 38 percent clip from beyond the arc this season, along with amassing 5.9 steals per game.

Joining Wolgemuth as all-conference selections are junior Samaria Tipps and senior forward Carley West (honorable mention).

Tipps averaged 11.4 points and 2.1 steals per game in eight games played (according to MaxPreps) while West earned 11.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in 11 games played.

Patton’s Caleb Castle was named Boys Conference Player of the Year.

As for the South Fork 2A Conference, Newton-Conover sophomore point guard Cassidy Geddes collected her first nod as Girls Conference Player of the Year. Geddes averaged a career-best 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.4 steals per game while shooting 42 percent from 3-point land in 16 games played.

Joining her as all-conference selections from the program are senior forward Grace Loftin and junior center Emma Fox.

Loftin averaged 15.6 points, a team-high 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game in 16 games played. Fox obtained a career-best 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and a team-high 1.7 blocks per game in 16 games played.

While, Newton-Conover head coach Sylvia White was named the Girls Conference Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season as she guided her team to a conference title (14-0 conference finish; 15-1 overall). It was the program’s third-straight conference title (40-0 during stretch). The Lady Red Devils finished the 2020-21 season with a 15-1 overall record after making it to the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West state playoffs.

North Lincoln senior guard Cole Seagle won Boys Conference Player of the Year. Seagle helped lead his team to a 12-2 conference finish and a 15-3 overall record averaging 22.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game in 18 games played.

He also garnered a 39 percent clip from behind the 3-point line. While, his head coach Dennis Frye earned Boys Conference Coach of the Year honors. The Knights made it to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional Finals.

Northwestern Foothills 2A:

Girls POTY: Addison Wray (Bunker Hill)

Girls COTY: Maury Patterson (Hibriten)

Boys POTY: Caleb Castle (Patton)

Boys COTY: Dennis Brittain (Patton)

All-Conference and (Honorable Mention): Schools listed in A-B-C order

Bunker Hill:

Female: Addison Wray, Olivia Ellis, Faith Isenhour, Camryn Bryant (HM: DaLesha Linebarger)

Male: Ethan Hildebran, Kaliq Ramseur (HM: Kaden Robinson)

Draughn:

Female: Ella Abernathy, Haley Lowman (HM: Shea Owens)

Male: Luke Rector (HM: Marshall Byrd)

East Burke:

Female: Aubree Grigg (HM: Ally Moore)

Male: Aasin Lor (HM: Trey Ward)

FT Foard:

Female: Alexis Wolgemuth, Samaria Tipps (HM: Carley West)

Male: Lane Essary (HM: Justin Simpkins)

Hibriten:

Female: Katie Story (HM: Zoey Walker)

Male: Nordre Battle, Garrett Smargian (HM: Nylan Battle)

Patton:

Female: Reece Fisher, Madilyn Brown (HM: Nevaeh Duckworth)

Male: Caleb Castle, Waylon Rutherford, Jayden Powell, Connor Rudisill. (HM: Anthony Hicks)

West Caldwell:

Female: Cambria Crisp (HM: Lucy Manuel)

Male: Malek Patterson, Jakobe Patterson (HM: Lexton Ford)

West Iredell:

Female: Lariyah Clark

Male: Qualyne Johnson

South Fork 2A:

Girls POTY: Cassidy Geddes (Newton-Conover)

Girls COTY: Sylvia White (Newton-Conover)

Boys POTY: Cole Seagle (North Lincoln)

Boys COTY: Dennis Frye (North Lincoln)

Bandys:

Girls: Macy Rummage; Logan Dutka

East Lincoln:

Girls: Taliyah Thomas; Ginny Overbay

Boys: Jeremiah Jones; Drew Bean

LKN Charter:

Girls: Jillian Villanti

Boys: Cal Reed; Oliver O’Brien

Lincolnton:

Boys: Connor Williams; Amontre Finger

Maiden:

Girls: Maggie Andrews; Lainee Hentschel

Boys: Chris Culliver; Dru McClough

North Lincoln:

Girls: Ashlyn White

Boys: Cole Seagle; Jack Carter

Newton-Conover:

Girls: Emma Fox; Cassidy Geddes; Grace Loftin

Boys: Zane Redmond; Jackson Mullins

West Lincoln:

Girls: Chloe Norman