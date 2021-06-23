2020-2021 NCHSAA Women’s Individual Tennis State Championship Brackets released

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced the singles and doubles brackets for the 2020-2021 NCHSAA Women’s Individual Tennis State Championships. The 1A and 2A Championships are slated for Cary Tennis Park. The 3A Championships are on schedule for Burlington Tennis Center. The 4A Championships will be held at Millbrook Exchange Park. You can see the brackets in text form below or on the tennis page of the NCHSAA Website.

Play will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday with Opening Round matches, followed by the 2A, 3A, 4A Quarterfinals and 1A Semifinals. On Saturday, the 1A Championship Matches will be on court at 9:00 a.m. and 2A, 3A, 4A Semifinals will take center stage at that time also. The 2A, 3A and 4A Championship matches will follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Semifinals.

2020-2021 NCHSAA 2A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship

Singles Draw

First Round

Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) vs. Sidney Ross (Lake Norman Charter)

Hanna Carter (Wheatmore) vs. Lucy Bovard (Mount Pleasant)

Alexis Wolgemuth (Fred T. Foard) vs. Hinson Britt (Greene Central)

Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe County) vs. Emily Roach (Randleman)

Jessica Fuchas (Oak Grove) vs. Maggie Thornton (Jordan-Matthews)

Olivia Pursley (Hendersonville) vs. Katie Sink (Croatan)

Anna Smith (Whiteville) vs. Abbey Lawson (Salisbury)

Marley Renner (Currituck County) vs. Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover)

Doubles Draw

First Round

McKinsey Harper & Kristen Cole (Greene Central) vs. Olivia Prevost & Olivia Franco (East Lincoln)

Danni Lester & Lauren Tuttle (McMichael) vs. Chloe Bethea & Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove)

McCollough Perry& Eliza Perry (Hendersonville) vs. Grace Meyer & Mia Raynor (Croatan)

Millie Wymbs & Abby Campion (Salisbury) vs. Riley Landen & Gabby Long (Roanoke Rapids)

Lillie Rusher & Meredith Burton (Salisbury) vs. Atty Bestwick & Taylor Bond (Durham School of the Arts)

Lindsay Bull & Ava Heffner (Hendersonville) vs. Ellie Hornthal & Zoe Pureza (Northeastern)

Kara Comer & Taylor Comer (Wheatmore) vs. Megan Smith & Elei Ayers (Forbush)

Kaylee Tucker & Venancia Miller (Greene Central) vs. Brogan Heavner & Etta Godfrey (West Lincoln)

2020-2021 NCHSAA 3A Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship

Singles Draw

First Round

Peyton Philemon (New Hanover) vs. Kayla Masterman (T.C. Roberson)

Owen Soccorso (East Chapel Hill) vs. Merritt Wilson (Marvin Ridge)

Rennie Liu (Forestview) vs. Marcela Villasuso-Venegas (Clayton)

Madison Hill (Robinson) vs. River Britt (Union Pines)

Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) vs. Brook Bieniek (Cape Fear)

Jillian Russert (Watauga) vs. Ginger Evans (J.H. Rose)

Clara Mast (East Chapel Hill) vs. Audrey Serb (Southwest Guilford)

Chloe Harrington (Northern Nash) vs. Reilly Perry (A.C. Reynolds)

Doubles Draw

First Round

Caroline Adkins & Kathryn Adkins (Fike) vs. Nicole Kozischek & Ellie Holtzman (Hickory)

Asha Sata & Mya Tan (East Chapel Hill) vs. Lacey Craig & Ally Gray (Cuthbertson)

Ashton Dickerson & Audrey Simmons (Asheville) vs. Sabrina Achki & Simone Samuel (North Brunswick)

Avery Sager & Jeslyn Pratiknjo (Marvin Ridge) vs. Mary Anna Stiles & Caroline Beasley (Terry Sanford)

Ava Tan & Kaitlyn Tozzi (Charlotte Catholic) vs. Suzanne Earnshaw & Courtney Fisher (Northwood)

Maggie Lu & Jessica Normile (Forestview) vs. Grace Breeden & Marcie LaRowe (Topsail)

Ingrid Mast & Maddie Moore (East Chapel Hill) vs. Ella Sixbury & Sadie Ehrenberg (Charlotte Catholic)

Karlyn Ray & McKenzie Millard (C.B. Aycock) vs. Jordyn Strupp & Elizabeth Anderson (Enka)