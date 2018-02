2017-18 South Fork 2A Conference Basketball Tournament Seedings

The South Fork 2A Conference Basketball Tournament were decided following Friday's regular season finale.

Below are the seedings and schedule for 2017-18 South Fork women's and men's basketball conference tournament.

Women

#1 Lincolnton 12-2

#2 Maiden 11-3

#3 Newton-Conover* 9-5

#4 LKN Charter 9_5

#5 East Lincoln 8-6

#6 North Lincoln 4-10

#7 Bandys 3-11

#8 West Lincoln 0-14

NOTE: #3 Newton Conover tie breaker virtue of victory of #2 Maiden

Men

East Lincoln 13-1

Lincolnton 11-3

Maiden 9-5

Bandys* 8-6

LKN Charter 8-6

Newton- Conover 4-10

North Lincoln 3-11

West Lincoln 0-14

NOTE: #4 Bandys tie breaker vitue of victory of #2 Lincolnton

South Fork 2A Conference Basketball Tournament

Tuesday's Games

At Lincolnton Feb. 13

Lincolnton Girls vs. West Lincoln 6 p.m.

Lincolnton Boys vs. North Lincoln

At Maiden Feb. 13

Maiden Girls vs. Bandys 6 p.m.

Maiden Boys vs. Newton-Conover

At Newton Conover

Newton Girls vs North Lincoln 6:30 p.m.

At Lake Norman Charter

LKN Charter Girls vs East Lincoln 6:30 PM

At Bandys Feb 13

Bandys Boys vs. LKN Charter 6:30 p.m.

At East Lincoln Feb 13

East Lincoln Boys vs. West Lincoln -- 7 p.m.

Semi Finals at CVCC Wednesday and Thursday Feb. 14 & Feb 15 6:30 and 8:00 PM

Finals at CVCC Friday Feb. 16 at 6:30 and 8:00 PM