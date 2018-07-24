2 dead after plane crashes near Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — A small plane with two people aboard has crashed after leaving the airport in Lincolnton, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen.

She said in an email that the Piper PA-32 crashed in a field around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday in Lincolnton.

Reports say both the pilot and passenger were killed.

Bergen said local authorities would release further information.

The sheriff's office referred questions to the Highway Patrol, which didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.