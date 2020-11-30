1st Annual McGruff Christmas Toy & Food Drive
By:
Special To The ONE
Monday, November 30, 2020
NEWTON, NC
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with several schools to accept donations of new toys and non-perishable food for some families in need, now until December 14th. Items will be collected from various Christmas boxes throughout the county and distributed to the families.
To read more of this article see the Tuesday, December 1st edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
Category: