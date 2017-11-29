11-28-17 Prep Roundup

Because of the amount of Tuesday's roundup the O-N-E was not able to publish the following information.

PREP ROUNDUP

Tuesday's Results

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Davidson Day 67, HCA 47

HCA: Andy Cook 13, Luke Harris10, Eli Sigmon 10

Record-- HCA 2-2

Next-- HCA at Victory Christian

HCA 78, Challenger 25

HCA: Eli Sigmon 16; Andy Cook, 15 points, 12 rebounds; Jack McMahon, 14 points, 5 steals; Tim Tysinger, 11.

Record-- HCA 2-1

WRESTLING

Newton Conover (NC) 51, Alexander Central (AC) 17

106: Charlie Lee (AC) over Mitch Glover (NC) (Dec 9-8) 113: Cole Yoder (NC) over (AC) (For.) 120: Spenser Harris (NC) over Tanner Hoosier (AC) (Fall 2:55) 126: Jayden Kimsey (NC) over Dylan Williams (AC) (Fall 1:07) 132: Austin Scott (NC) over Chase Treadway (AC) (Dec 6-0) 138: Luke Canrobert (NC) over Alex Romero (AC) (Dec 8-2) 145: Chase Warren (AC) over Carson Dollarhide (NC) (Fall 3:30) 152: Caleb Henze (NC) over Skylar Parker (AC) (Fall 1:28) 160: Cole Clark (NC) over (AC) (For.) 170: Ethan Lewis (AC) over Joshua Nichols (NC) (Dec 4-3) 182: Jaheim Mullen (NC) over Noah Adkins (AC) (Dec 14-8) 195: Barrett Harkins (NC) over Tevin Clark (AC) (Fall 1:36) 220: Robert Deese (NC) over (AC) (For.) 285: Isaac Chapman (AC) over James Gaither (NC) (Fall 1:43) (AC Unsportsmanlike Conduct -1.00)

St. Stephens 64, Maiden 15

132: Blake Baker (SS) forfeit

138: Colton Henry (M) p. Omar Orozco 1:55

145: Eddie Brannock (SS) p. Justin Wilson 4:42

152: Garret Boiling (SS) maj. Reshawn Kincaid 9-1

160: Ivan Vergel (SS) p. James Canterbury 2:54

170: Jordan Bolling (SS) p. Jason Resnick 1:24

182: Dakota Metcalf (SS) p. Jesse Hewitt 1:22

195: Salvador Gilvaja (SS) forfeit

220: Ethan Parsons (M) d. Justin Beltran 4-0

285: Ryan Cambell (SS) forfeit

106: Dalen Milligan (SS) p. London Bradley 1:43

113: Alan Orozco (SS) forfeit

120: Graham Ormand (SS) p. Nathaniel Poovey 1:56

126: Allen Laroy (M) forfeit

St. Stephens 70, East Burke 9

138: Blake Baker (SS) p. George Mackay 0:33

145: Eddie Brannock (SS) p. Tru Yang 3:05

152: Garret Boiling (SS) maj. Bryson Hedrick 16-4

160: Ivan Vergel (SS) p. Aaron Leonhardt 3:31

170: Elijah Bradshaw (EB) d. Jordan Bolling 3-1

182: Dakota Metcalf (SS) p. Blake Young 0:36

195: Salvador Gilvaja (SS) p. Jonathan Carol 0:36

220: Justin Beltran (SS) forfeit

285: Dawson Lail (SS) forfeit

106: Dalen Milligan (SS) forfeit

113: Alan Orozco (SS) forfeit

120: Graham Ormand (SS) p. Arturo Castillejos 5:16

126: Trevor Phillips (EB) forfeit

132: Omar Orozco (SS) forfeit

SWIMMING

At Hickory YMCA

Men's Team Scores

St. Stephens 76, Watauga 7

Hickory 69, Watauga 11

St. Stephens 65, Hickory High 29

Freedom 70, Watauga 12

St. Stephens 65, Freedom 29

Freedom 50, Hickory High 44

Women's Team Scores

Watauga 52, St. Stephens 40

Watauga 57, Hickory 37

St. Stephens 54, Hickory 40

Watauga 55, Freedom 35

St. Stephens 56, Freedom 34

Hickory High 49, Freedom 44

Individual Results

Girls 200 Medley Relay

2nd-- Hickory (Emily Snyder, Gweny Durak, Anna Durak, Cate Taylor) 2:08.86

4th-- St. Stephens (Anna Benedikter, Eden Garcia, McKenzie Sturdivant, Sadie Strong) 2:38.21

Boys 200 Medley Relay

1st-- St. Stephens (Josh Talbert, Stephan Procopii, Daly Burgess, John Cherkez) 1:54.73

4th-- Hickory (Josh Arditti, Peak Tanaburibuon, Santiago Agreda, Kyle Stillwell) 2:28.97

Girls 200 Freestyle

3rd-- Alannah Gorman (St. Stephens) 2:26.51

6th-- Heidi Alkoutami (St. Stephens) 2:43.33

7th- Amy Herfurth (Hickory) 2:47.57

Boys 200 Freestyle

1st-- Angel Arredondo (St. Stephens) 2:08.91

2nd-- Carson Parmenter (St. Stephens) 2:10.30

5th-- Santiago Agreda (Hickory) 2:38.92

6th--Cameron Nielsen (Hickory) 2:41.51

Girls 200 IM

1st-- Anna Durak (Hickory) 2:18.77

3rd--Catelyn Cook (St. Stephens) 2:48.35

4th-- Emanuela Chira (Hickory) 3:15.32

Boys 200 IM

2nd-- Leonardo Negrete-Perez (Hickory) 2:34.82

3rd-- David Perjer (St. Stephens) 2:41.36

5th-- Peak Tanaburibuon (Hickory) 3:39.56

Girls 50 Freestyle

2nd-- Nina Turcanu (St. Stephens) 27.03

3rd-- Annabelle Hessong (St. Stephens) 27.53

7th-- Cate Taylor (Hickory) 31.20

Boys 50 Freestyle

1-- Stephan Procopii (St. Stephens) 25.34

4th-- Henry Winfield (Hickory) 27.10

5th-- Nick Sadowski (Hickory) 27.84

6th-- Ben Ritchie (St. Stephens) 28.65

7th-- Matt Fallaw (St. Stephens) 29.95

Girls 100 Butterfly

1st-- Anna Durak (Hickory) 1:02.78

2nd-- Anabelle Hessong (St. Stephens) 1:11.24

4th-- Catelyn Cook (St. Stephens) 1:20.89

5th-- Alexis Allison (Hickory) 1:27.08

Boys 100 Butterfly

2nd-- Daly Burgess (St. Stephens) 59.93

3rd-- Israel Negrete-Abreu (Hickory) 1:03.86

4th-- Carson Pamenter (St. Stephens) 1:06.30

6th-- Isaac Hughes (Hickory) 1:39.24

Girls 100 Freestyle

4th-- Carly Godfrey (St. Stephens) 1:05.54

6th-- Caroline Moore (Hickory) 1:10.75

7th-- Anna Benedikter (St. Stephens) 1:11.54

8th-- Sydney Hall (Hickory) 1:17.10

Boys 100 Freestyle

2nd-- Angel Arredondo (St. Stephens) 1:00.54

3rd-- Henry Winfield (Hickory) 1:03.43

5th-- David Perjer (St. Stephens) 1:04.92

7th-- Jaryd Stillwell (Hickory) 1:08.15

Girls 500 Freestyle

1st-- Gweny Durak (Hickory) 5:35.07

3rd-- Liza Sakhonenko (St. Stephens) 7:05.14

5th-- Alexis Allison (Hickory) 7:37.83

6th-- Milegih Butler (St. Stephens) 7:50.86

Boys 500 Freestyle

1st-- Israel Negrete-Abreu (Hickory) 5:29.80

2nd-- John Cherkez (St. Stephens) 5:43.82

3rd-- Michael Kelly (St. Stephens) 6:36.03

5th-- Cameron Nielsen (Hickory) 8:00.14

Girls 200 Freestyle Relay

3rd-- St. Stephens (Anabelle Hessong, Catelyn Cook, Carly Godfrey, Nina Turcanu) 1:55.08

4th-- Hickory (Cate Taylor, Caroline Moore, Sara Dzimitrowicz, Susana Smaligo) 2:11.24

Boys 200 Freestyle Relay

1st-- St. Stephens (Josh Talbert, Stephan Procopii, John Cherkez, Daly Burgess) 1:42.68

3rd-- Hickory (Henry Winfield, Nick Sadowski, Isaac Hughes, Cameron Nielsen) 1:55.67

Girls 100 Backstroke

2nd-- Gweny Durak (Hickory) 1:09.83

5th-- Emily Snyder (Hickory) 1:18.77

6th-- Alannah Gorman (St. Stephens) 1:24.93

7th-- Nicole Hicks (St. Stephens) 1:35.75

Boys 100 Backstroke

1st-- Stephan Procopii (St. Stephens) 1:03.79

2nd-- Josh Talbert (St. Stephens) 1:04.04

5th-- Santiago Agreda (Hickory) 1:17.22

6th-- Isaac Hughes (Hickory) 1:48.06

Girls 100 Breaststroke

2nd-- Nina Turcanu (St. Stephens) 1:17.93

3rd-- Carly Godfrey (St. Stephens) 1:22.98

6th-- Amy Herfurth (Hickory) 1:31.50

8th-- Sara Dzimitrowicz (Hickory) 1:46.90

Boys 100 Breaststroke

2nd-- Josh Talbert (St. Stephens) 1:15.97

3rd-- Leonardo Negrete-Perez (Hickory) 1:19.38

5th-- Ben Ritchie (St. Stephens) 1:24.70

6th-- Nick Sadowski (Hickory) 1:30.93

Girls 400 Freestyle Relay

1st-- St. Stephens (Anabelle Hessong, Alannah Gorman, Carly Godfrey, Nina Turcanu) 4:15.27

2nd-- Hickory (Gweny Durak, Caroline Moore, Cate Taylor, Anna Durak) 4:19.83

Boys 400 Freestyle Relay

1st-- St. Stephens (Carson Parmenter, Ben Ritchie, Michael Kelly, Angel Arredondo) 4:00.62

2nd-- Hickory (Israel Negrete-Abreu, Leonardo Negrete-Perez, Jaryd Stillwell, Santiago Agreda) 4:26.06