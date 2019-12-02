100 wins and counting: Foard wrestlers Landon Foor and Braden Wharton reach 100 career win threshold

The holiday season sure has been special for two high school wrestlers in particular: Fred T. Foard’s Landon Foor and Braden Wharton.

Beginning on November 23, 2019, career milestones were set. Tigers’ junior wrestler Foor -- a two time 2A State Champion -- set things off on the right foot as he obtained career wins No. 99 and 100 in the dual-match victory over Lake Norman and South Pointe (South Carolina).

“Reaching this milestone this early is awesome,” said Foor. “I attribute my successes to all coaches and partners at both Foard and Combat Athletics.”

In terms of his approach in 2019, Foor said he is looking at it as just another season.

“Being a two-time state champ...I am working hard with the ultimate goal (of) being (a) four-time state champ,” he said. “I realize I got to win the third first...I’ve been focusing on getting in rooms with high level guys and working and (I’ve) really been keying on top wrestling (and) getting prepared for the collegiate level.”

Following suit on Wednesday, November 27, just before Thanksgiving, Tigers’ senior wrestler Wharton collected wins No. 99 and 100 in the 2019 Enka Jet Invitational.

Wharton advanced in the tournament after defeating Robbinsville’s Willie Riddle in the 138 lbs. Quarterfinal via technical fall or the “mercy rule,” 21-6.

After getting past North Buncombe’s Stone Shapiro in the semifinals via a 7-5 decision to collect his 100th career-win, Wharton fell to Enka’s Corbin Dion in the final in a 10-7 decision to earn second-place at the event.

On the season, Wharton is 6-1. As for Foor, he is currently 6-0.

Foor finished with the Enka Jet Invitational first-place finish in the 182 lbs class. He earned wins over Rutherfordton-Spindale’s Chase Causby in the semifinals with a fall while he outlasted Enka’s Eli Vassey with yet another fall at the 4:09 mark. Foor earned a bye in the quarterfinals prior to winning the Invitational title.

The Tigers, as a team, are 4-0 on the season and face Enka, Mallard Creek and North Gaston in a tri-match at home on Wednesday at 5 p.m.