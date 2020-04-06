1 new case of COVID-19 identified in Catawba County

HICKORY – One new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive to 25. We have received 370 negative test results.

The county’s total case number is based on COVID-19 test results. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19.

Because community spread is occurring locally and across North Carolina, all residents are urged to stay home and avoid contact with others to the extent possible.

Catawba County case and testing numbers are updated by 1 p.m. daily on the Catawba County website at www.catawbacountync.gov.

Case Investigations Ongoing

Public Health is investigating confirmed cases to identify close contacts who may be affected. Close contact is defined as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer, according to the CDC.

Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and is advising them on appropriate monitoring, testing, and additional protective measures on a case-by-case basis.

Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.