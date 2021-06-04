“PopTart Bandits” apprehended following break-in to Elementary School
By:
Special to the O-N-E
Friday, June 4, 2021
NEWTON, NC
Jacob Gherret Hamrick (24 yoa) and a juvenile accomplice have been identified after breaking into Blackburn Elementary School. This break-in was discovered by school administrators around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 06/02/2021. It appears these suspects entered the school through an unsecured door.
