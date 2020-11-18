“Meet Me At The Market”

The Conover Farmers Market annual Holiday Market will be held Saturday, November 21 at the Conover Post Office parking lot beginning at 10:00 AM thru 2:00 PM. There will be up to 40 vendors participating. There will be local crafters offering a variety of their creations to choose for Christmas giving. For your Thanksgiving table there will be homemade cakes, pecan and pumpkin pies, homemade bread, muffins, farm fresh eggs and much more.

