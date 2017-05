A Friday afternoon wreck between an 18-wheeler and a Ford F-150 blocked the intersection of N.C. 16 and 20th Street East in Newton around 3 p.m.

The tractor-trailer was traveling north on N.C. 16 when it struck the front end of the passenger truck as it was crossing the intersection.

No serious injuries were reported. However, the intersection was partially closed while crews cleaned up a large fluid leak.