Woman pleads guilty to attempted felony child abuse

A Connelly Springs woman was given an active prison sentence of at least six years after pleading guilty to attempted felony child abuse inflicting serious injury on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Burke County Superior Court.

The Honorable Daniel A. Kuehnert, Superior Court Judge from Burke County, issued a prison term of six to eight years for 25-year-old Brittany Nichole Hefner following her guilty plea. She will serve that sentence in custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

The charges against Hefner related to injuries discovered on one of her 3-month-old infant children. The injuries to this child were found during an investigation into the death of the child’s twin brother.

Burke County EMS responded on Jan. 31, 2016, to a 911 call regarding a child that was not breathing. That 3-month-old male child was hospitalized at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem but died from injuries that investigators deemed to be a result of abuse allegedly inflicted by the child’s father, 21-year-old Nicholas Brandon Clark.

Clark has pending charges for murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in the death of his son. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The twin brother of the 3-month-old also was transported to the hospital to be evaluated, and injuries were discovered consistent with being shaken. Hefner, mother of the twin boys, admitted to shaking the surviving child two days earlier, leading to her arrest and subsequent guilty plea.

The case was investigated by Daniel Strauss and Scott Carico of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Chris Back handled prosecution for the District Attorney’s Office.