WHISNANT MEMORIAL: Wednesday scores, Thursday schedule

Below is a look at Wednesday’s scores and Thursday’s schedule from the 38th Kermit Whisnant Memorial basketball tournament:

Girls brackets

First round

No. 1 Mill Creek 42,. No. 8 Grandview 16

No. 2 Jacobs Fork 39, No. 7 Newton-Conover 21

No. 5 Maiden 30, No. 4 Arndt 18

No. 6 Northview 25, No. 3 River Bend 24

Semifinals

No. 1 Mill Creek (15-0) vs. No. 5 Maiden (8-7), 4 p.m. Thursday

No. 2 Jacobs Fork (13-2) vs. No. 6 Northview (5-10), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Championship game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Friday

Boys brackets

First round

No. 1 Northview 38, No. 8 River Bend 33

No. 2 Maiden 50, No. 7 Mill Creek 32

No. 4 Newton-Conover 34, No. 5 Jacobs Fork 26

No. 3 Arndt 42, No. 6 Grandview 26

Semifinals

No. 1 Northview (13-2) vs. No. 4 Newton-Conover (10-5), 5:15 p.m. Thursday

No. 2 Maiden (10-4) vs. No. 3 Arndt (10-5), 7:45 p.m. Thursday